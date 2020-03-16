Incumbent Henry Perez faces challenger Stacy Sheppard on April 7

Creating a more inclusive community. We can be a city that works towards reducing racial disparities in income and home ownership, where the LBGTQ+ community knows they are safe and embraced, and where there is abundant access to mental health services.

The city entered the 2020 budget process with a $5 million deficit. What do you think about the way the City Council decided to address the deficit? Given its limited resources, what do you think should be prioritized in the city’s budget?

Perez: The City needs to re-evaluate how the budget is produced and may need to cut some salaries and services in the future. This is very challenging with all the commitments that have been made in previous years that have brought us to this shortfall and the specific needs we have. We also need to abide by our previous contracts with our employees. We made promises to them and they gave up benefits then, to ensure their future. It is unconscionable for us to abandon our previous contracts and commitments. We have to be creative and promote our economic growth to address these issues.