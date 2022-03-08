In previous elections, no one ran. Now, Raymond School Board faces a highly contested election

RAYMOND — In the past two elections, there were no campaigns or yard signs for the School Board election to be found in the Village of Raymond. This year, the small village had to have a primary.

Now, one incumbent, Janell Wise, and three remaining challengers — Jillian Berman, Art Binhack and Gwen Keller — are vying for two seats on the board.

The general election is April 5.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

BERMAN: I’m not running with any predetermined motives or agendas. Raymond already has an amazing, award-winning school. I don’t want to change or deconstruct the great programing it already offers. I want my impact serving on the board to be about enriching our children’s scholastic experience. I’ll advocate for each child and staff member to have the resources and support needed to reach his or her potential. If elected, I will serve with transparency, providing rationale for decisions and use of tax-payer funds. I will serve with professionalism, and a willingness to listen, while drawing from my previous experience as a project team leader.

BINHACK: My hope is for our Raymond Elementary School to focus on excellence in reading, writing and arithmetic. Other matters are for the children’s parents to teach.

I will stand for full transparency in all school matters, especially concerning the curriculum, and financial matters.

Raymond Elementary School is a good school. I believe with the right leadership it can rise to become an outstanding school. My hope is to make the school excellent for all stakeholders, children, parents, teachers, administration, and lastly but not least tax payers.

KELLER: I will strive to increase academic achievement while addressing developmental gaps in reading and mathematics, resulting from COVID’s remote learning. Drawing upon 20 years’ leadership experience, I will lead policy development and implementation that benefits all students’ needs. I will work hard to research topics brought before the board, garnering community opinions and support for subjects impacting Raymond’s children and grandchildren while respecting our taxpayers’ needs for fiscal responsibility. Finally, I will work to raise awareness and community involvement at school board meetings to ensure Raymond residents and taxpayers priorities and concerns are both understood and respected.

WISE: I would like to continue to:Work with my peers and the administration to continue to encourage transparency in all things related to the education of Raymond students.

Foster an environment that makes well informed decisions, leading with facts not emotions.

Get to the work of aligning as a board around a common goal so we can clearly prioritize where we need to focus and have more productive meetings.

Encourage everyone to work together with civility and in a respectful manner. We are modeling behaviors for our kids in the way we treat each other.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

BERMAN: Everyone deserves a safe and welcoming place to work and learn. Since announcing my candidacy, I’ve had community members reach out with concerns about bullying and inclusivity. I know we as a community can be better. These complaints are worthy of more formal exploration and mediation.

The building also needs to be functional and accommodating. The proposed referendum is structured to, among other things, modernize mechanical items like HVAC, plumbing and end-of-life equipment. Referendum funds would also address space limitations, ADA compliance issues and allow for more integrated use of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) into our children’s educational experience.

BINHACK: I believe we need a standing committee to constantly review school curriculum. Parents had to bring books to the attention of the board which just should not be available to 11 year olds. The books contained violence, the “F Word” over 50 times, and highly politized themes.

We sorely need full transparency in financial matters. The School Board has admitted that with the upcoming $14,800,000 Referendum they are using “Marketing” tactics to not include in any written presentation the impact on our taxes if the referendum does not pass.

KELLER: I would like to help generate ideas to bridge the gap in reading and mathematics, involving capable and interested community members to provide tutoring as well as higher learning exposure opportunities for students interested in engineering, finance, budgeting, etc. Through my contacts in industry, I will engage our business community to partner with us in offering programs such as robotics clubs and other programs to engage students in STEAM. I would like to engage the Raymond community members, parents and grandparents to positively impact improved student achievement and respect for history as seen by experiences of our parents and seniors.

WISE: I remember when my family was new to the district. I was navigating, learning about the school, while having four children with very different learning abilities. I didn’t know my rights as a parent, which seems silly to say, but I don’t think I am alone in saying it. I want parents to be able to say with confidence that they know what is going on at their children’s school and that they know where to go when their child needs help or they have had a concern with something. I want to see trust and transparency restored.

What is currently going well in the school district?

BERMAN: Despite the past couple years of pandemic-related challenges, the school remains an award winner for ELA (English Language Arts) standards and academic achievement. The school is blessed to have extraordinary faculty members who are led by a devoted, multi-award-winning principle. The school is constantly finding new ways to reach out to the community and better serve its students and families. Awesome and expanding programs like Panther Pride and the PTO’s farmer’s market are only two examples of how the Raymond School is finding ways to evolve, positively impact the community and exceed expectations!

BINHACK: Raymond School is a good school. It consistently performs exceeding standards. This means our teachers are doing a good job. As proof, our school attracts a large number of students from other districts. Of the 422 students at the school about one third, or approximately 140 of our students are from outside the Village of Raymond.

The student to teacher ratio is excellent. The parents are engaged and interested in the activities. The school added on a Gym and improved the front door security in recent years.

KELLER: Raymond Elementary is the heart of our community! Despite other schools cutting programs, we are proud to offer library class, art, music, band, gym and so much more. Raymond teachers truly care for our students. I saw firsthand when I coordinated Teacher Appreciation Week at Raymond for three years. To reward their dedication, my kids and I walked the school at night, leaving notes and gifts on each desk to surprise the teachers the next day. This level of effort embodies the spirit of the teachers and staff I have known at Raymond School since I attended as a child!

WISE: Raymond School has highly engaged parents and educators. We have strong academic scores, a wide variety of athletic offerings and excellent music and arts programs. The students have high exposure to 4H programs and diverse interest groups after school. The school also looks for ways to support the growing needs of parents with excellent after school care and summer school programs. Graduates of Raymond enter high school with a sense of community and understand the value of working hard.

Jillian Berman AGE: 36 ADDRESS: 3905 County Line Road PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Registered nurse of more than 10 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom with my two young children HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor of science in Nursing degree with minors earned in art and English from Alverno College, Milwaukee (graduated with honors) COMMUNITY SERVICE: N/A

