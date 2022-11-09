In competitive countywide and statewide races, Racine County voted only for Republicans

Population

While the City of Racine is still considered a stronghold for Democrats, its political power has fallen as its population has fallen, from around 85,700 in 1992 down to 77,816 in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Across that same time, the rest of Racine County's population has grown. From 1992-2020, Racine County's population minus the City of Racine has gone from 91,928 to 119,911.

Similarly, Wisconsin's population has a whole has grown from around 5,005,000 in 1992 to 5,893,718 in 2020.