In competitive countywide and statewide races, Racine County voted only for Republicans

Racine County as a whole voted for Republicans across the board Tuesday, according to the uncanvassed results tabulated by the Racine County Clerk's Office.
For governor, Republican Tim Michels and running mate Roger Roth received 42,324 votes in Racine County, more than 4,000 more than the votes incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-to-be Sara Rodriguez received, which was 38,312. Independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, received 853 votes. This differed from the statewide vote, as Evers was reelected.
For U.S. senator, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson received 44,185 Racine County votes while Democratic challenger/Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes received 37,221 votes. Johnson claimed victory early Wednesday.
To represent southeastern Wisconsin in U.S. Congress, incumbent Republican Bryan Steil won by a margin of more than 10,000 votes over Democratic challenger Ann Roe. Steil received 45,796 votes in Racine County, while Roe received 34,880. This aligns with how Wisconsin's First Congressional District voted, as Steil won reelection.
For Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul received 37,756 votes in Racine County while Fond du Lac District Attorney and Republican Eric Toney received 43,111. This differs from how Wisconsin as a whole voted, as Toney conceded to Kaul early Wednesday.
For secretary of state, incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette received 36,122 votes while Republican challenger Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, a current state representative, received 41,747 votes. Libertarian Neil Harmon received 1,661 votes and independent Sharyl R. McFarland received 1,229 votes.
For state treasurer, Racine-native Republican John S. Leiber received 42,970 votes while Democrat Aaron Richardson received 35,614 votes. Andrew Zuelke of the Constitution Party received 1,623 votes. This aligns with how the rest of Wisconsin voted, as Leiber appeared to have won the election with 99% of precincts reporting after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
There were two other countywide races on the ballot where Racine County voters picked Republicans, but both of those races were uncontested. Incumbent Republicans Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Clerk of Court Sam Christensen each received more than 56,000 votes and write-ins were fewer than 3,350 in both races.