RACINE — Voters in some parts of the city will be voting in a different location from their regular polling place in Tuesday's primary.
Wards 13 and 14, which typically vote at Gilmore Middle School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., will instead go to the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Wards 22, 23 and 26, which typically vote at Mitchell Middle School, 2701 Drexel Ave., will instead go to Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin said the change is due to ongoing construction at the two schools. For the general election on Nov. 6, the city plans on using the wards' typical polling site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.