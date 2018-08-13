Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Voters in some parts of the city will be voting in a different location from their regular polling place in Tuesday's primary. 

Wards 13 and 14, which typically vote at Gilmore Middle School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., will instead go to the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. 

Wards 22, 23 and 26, which typically vote at Mitchell Middle School, 2701 Drexel Ave., will instead go to Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave. 

Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin said the change is due to ongoing construction at the two schools. For the general election on Nov. 6, the city plans on using the wards' typical polling site. 

