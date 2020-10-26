Hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent in campaign to unseat Robin Vos

However, Vos says that Jacobsen and Jacobsen’s supporters on the left are using ads to slander him and misrepresent him in an attempt to steal the district.

Vos did not reply to requests for comment Monday. However, in a Facebook post Friday, the assembly speaker wrote: “My opponent keeps using the picture from when I volunteered to work at the polls in Burlington,” referencing a widely shared Journal Times video from April in which Vos tells voters “You are incredibly safe to go out” while covered head to toe in medical garb.

“Every poll worker was required by the City to wear PPE (personal protective equipment). I clearly followed their rules and now he is misleading the public AGAIN,” Vos’ post continued. “Joel Jacobsen is intentionally twisting the truth because he has no record of achievement to point to. I hope everyone knows he will do the bidding of the liberal interests who are pouring 100’s of thousands of dollars into attack ads against me … Again, this is what is wrong with politics today. It is reprehensible and disgusting. Joel Jacobsen should be ashamed of himself.”