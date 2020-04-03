You are the owner of this article.
Hopkins and McKenna face off to fill Racine County's vacant District 9 seat
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board's 9th District has not had a representative since September. The prior supervisor, Eric Hillery, resigned when he took a new job.

The two men looking to replace him are Eric Hopkins and Colin McKenna, both of whom are heavily involved in the Racine community.

Eric Hopkins

Hopkins

Hopkins is an educator who volunteers with the Racine Literacy Council, YMCA's Focus on Fathers program and is a vice president with the Racine Branch of the NAACP.

Colin McKenna

McKenna

McKenna has served with multiple school PTAs over the past two decades, is an active church member and Racine Interfaith Coalition member. His wife, Julie McKenna, is a Racine Unified School Board member.

Both men work with Visioning a Greater Racine, the nonprofit working to improve the Racine area's vitality and image.

District 9 is located mainly on the west side of the City of Racine.

County Board supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.

What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?

HOPKINS: I will be looking for stronger work and cooperation with the county in the city’s economic development, criminal justice reform and educational opportunity. This economic development includes increasing living wage jobs, along with addressing accessibility (transit and roads) and training. Criminal justice reform is about a focus on evidence-based practices that make communities safer including trust-building community policing, and a focus on rehabilitation and counseling. Educational opportunities involve working with RUSD and other educational providers to foster equity and prepare all our learners to successfully compete for in-demand employment and careers.

McKENNA: 1). Expand Transportation — Provide opportunities across Racine County for our workers.

2). Responsible job growth —  Making sure our incentives to companies turn into jobs our resident expect.

3). Controlling taxes — So we can provide the services our residents expect.

The coronavirus isolation has had a devastating impact on local businesses. Once the crisis has passed, getting people back to work should be a priority. We also need to provide incentives for businesses to stay in Racine County and provide support for businesses hard hit by the current crisis. I applaud the City of Racine for working to help small businesses hurt by the coronavrius crisis.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

HOPKINS: For one, this is where I grew up and chose to raise a family, so I have a personal interest in the success of Racine. Moreover, I have demonstrated my commitment to Racine through my leadership in the various community organizations I’ve mentioned, and I’m prepared to bring this experience to the Racine County Board. I am a strong voice for inclusion; one that is well-informed by a listening ear to those I serve. I believe in the work necessary for a shared vision of a more prosperous Racine.

McKENNA: Because I would represent and serve the constituents of the 9th District. I would work well with all the Racine County Board supervisors and the county executive. I have experience on committees and organizations I am on in the community. I have held leadership past vice president one school PTA and one school PTSA.

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

Eric Hopkins

AGE: Not provided

ADDRESS: 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine

OCCUPATION: High school educator

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

EDUCATION: Doctoral dissertation work at National Louis University

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: “Focus on Fathers” organizer with the YMCA, 2 years; Board member with the Racine Literacy Council, 5 years; Chair the Education and Youth Wave Team of Visioning a Greater Racine, 2 years; Racine Branch of the NAACP, vice president, 1 year

Colin McKenna

AGE: 60

ADDRESS: 724 Crab Tree Lane, Racine

OCCUPATION: Caregiver

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

EDUCATIONMitchell Vocational Tech graduate

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Society committee at Lutheran Church of Resurrection; Racine Churchmen club member; education and culture & recreation task force member with Visioning a Greater Racine; Racine Interfaith Coalition member; Starbuck Middle School PTSA vice president 2004-2005; Goodland School PTA vice president 2004-2005; current Park High School PTSA member; Goodland Montessori School PTA member

