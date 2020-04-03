Hopkins and McKenna face off to fill Racine County's vacant District 9 seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board's 9th District has not had a representative since September. The prior supervisor, Eric Hillery, resigned when he took a new job.

The two men looking to replace him are Eric Hopkins and Colin McKenna, both of whom are heavily involved in the Racine community.

Hopkins is an educator who volunteers with the Racine Literacy Council, YMCA's Focus on Fathers program and is a vice president with the Racine Branch of the NAACP.

McKenna has served with multiple school PTAs over the past two decades, is an active church member and Racine Interfaith Coalition member. His wife, Julie McKenna, is a Racine Unified School Board member.

Both men work with Visioning a Greater Racine, the nonprofit working to improve the Racine area's vitality and image.

District 9 is located mainly on the west side of the City of Racine.

County Board supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.