High school teacher challenges incumbent-farmer to represent Caledonia on Racine County Board

Two Caledonia residents are seeking the District 17 County Board seat: one is an incumbent of 18 years and one is a newcomer who’s never held a public office.
District 17 covers a western portion of Caledonia, the northern part of Raymond and the northeast corner of Norway.
Incumbent Robert Grove runs his family-owned grain and livestock farm. Challenger Keith Cruise is a Horlick High School teacher.
The District 17 candidates were asked to submit written responses to questions, given below.
More than half of Racine County’s tax levy is spent on law enforcement. Do you think local government should cut back on law enforcement spending or continue making it by far the county’s highest tax levy priority?
CRUISE: While I don’t believe half of the budget is spent on law enforcement it is not an insignificant amount, as a community, we need to support those we charge with protecting the county. That being said, many factors outside of criminality impact the safety of a community. Issues such as mental health services, affordable housing, youth activities, job opportunities, and the like all contribute to a safer community and should receive investment as well. To put all our resources in one basket seems short-sighted.
GROVE: I support law enforcement in Racine County, and yes, I support the current funding as being Racine County is a corridor community between Chicago and Milwaukee of drug and human trafficking. I also feel being this, funding includes the court system, our jails, personnel and the continuing education of those involved within. Our sheriff is responsible for fulfilling multiple state mandates. We want the county to be a safe place to live, work and play in.
What other issues do you see in the race?
CRUISE: The willingness to collaborate and work across municipal boundaries to solve issues like mental health services, affordable housing, youth activities, job opportunities, and the like, are all important issues. A balanced approach to Investment in resources that impacts the quality of life for our children, working adults and seniors and creates a sustainable future is the job of every legislative body at every level of government.
GROVE: I feel supporting smart business and housing development should be an issue along with improving our county highways and parks.
Why should voters choose you for County Board?
CRUISE: I believe I am the best person for this position. I am a long-time resident who has invested time and treasure into the community. I believe my temperament, education, experience and vision make me the best choice.
GROVE: With being a lifetime resident of Racine County living in the Village of Caledonia and 18 years of experience in Racine County government, I have attained knowledge that goes a long way for the decisions made by the County Board.
