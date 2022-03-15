High school teacher challenges incumbent-farmer to represent Caledonia on Racine County Board

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Caledonia residents are seeking the District 17 County Board seat: one is an incumbent of 18 years and one is a newcomer who’s never held a public office.

District 17 covers a western portion of Caledonia, the northern part of Raymond and the northeast corner of Norway.

Incumbent Robert Grove runs his family-owned grain and livestock farm. Challenger Keith Cruise is a Horlick High School teacher.

The District 17 candidates were asked to submit written responses to questions, given below.

More than half of Racine County’s tax levy is spent on law enforcement. Do you think local government should cut back on law enforcement spending or continue making it by far the county’s highest tax levy priority?

Keith Cruise

Cruise

CRUISE: While I don’t believe half of the budget is spent on law enforcement it is not an insignificant amount, as a community, we need to support those we charge with protecting the county. That being said, many factors outside of criminality impact the safety of a community. Issues such as mental health services, affordable housing, youth activities, job opportunities, and the like all contribute to a safer community and should receive investment as well. To put all our resources in one basket seems short-sighted.

Robert Grove

Grove

GROVE: I support law enforcement in Racine County, and yes, I support the current funding as being Racine County is a corridor community between Chicago and Milwaukee of drug and human trafficking. I also feel being this, funding includes the court system, our jails, personnel and the continuing education of those involved within. Our sheriff is responsible for fulfilling multiple state mandates. We want the county to be a safe place to live, work and play in.

What other issues do you see in the race?

CRUISE: The willingness to collaborate and work across municipal boundaries to solve issues like mental health services, affordable housing, youth activities, job opportunities, and the like, are all important issues. A balanced approach to Investment in resources that impacts the quality of life for our children, working adults and seniors and creates a sustainable future is the job of every legislative body at every level of government.

GROVE: I feel supporting smart business and housing development should be an issue along with improving our county highways and parks.

Why should voters choose you for County Board?

CRUISE: I believe I am the best person for this position. I am a long-time resident who has invested time and treasure into the community. I believe my temperament, education, experience and vision make me the best choice.

GROVE: With being a lifetime resident of Racine County living in the Village of Caledonia and 18 years of experience in Racine County government, I have attained knowledge that goes a long way for the decisions made by the County Board.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local News
topical alert

Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND Lee Newspapers
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • Updated
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

GOP votes to strike down Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate on Friday

GOP votes to strike down Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate on Friday

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

GOP leaders plan to sign the measure on Friday, effectively eliminating Evers' emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, which has stood since July.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
State and Regional

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Lee Newspapers
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER Lee Newspapers
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local News

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND Lee Newspapers
  • 0

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, requested Gov. Tony Evers lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags on state buildings across the state in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70 after a battle with cancer. 

The majority of the replies to Vos' tweet have been negative, with several recounting Limbaugh's "AIDS Updates" in which he would celebrate the deaths of AIDS victims in the 1990s.

Some Republicans have previously criticized Evers for raising the gay pride flag in June of 2019, calling it "divisive." 

Robert D. Grove

AGE: 65

HOME ADDRESS: 8024 Nicholson Road

PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Racine County Board supervisor, 2004-2022

OCCUPATION: I’ve ran our family-owned, 1,000-acre grain and livestock farm for 43 years with my wife of 40 years.

HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Case High School diploma, 1975

CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Appointed to the board of directors of Racine County Mutual Insurance in 1995 and I’m currently serving as the president.

Keith Cruise

AGE: 59

HOME ADDRESS: 7030 Aspen Court

PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None

OCCUPATION: Horlick High School teacher

HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University

CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Housing Authority of Racine County vice-chair, United Way Board of Directors

