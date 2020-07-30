Here's what Racine County polling places are planning for Aug. 11 primary amid COVID-19

Some locations have opted to offer drive-up voting, some to require masks and others to follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Wisconsin Election Commission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those The Journal Times was able to contact, four locations have opted to offer drive up services: the Town of Norway, the Village of Union Grove, the Village of Waterford and the Village of Yorkville.

The Town of Norway is only offering drive-up services and the town hall remains closed. But, Town Clerk Patricia R. Campbell said staff is willing to work with voters to make sure they are able to vote and said voters could call to make arrangements if they needed assistance with anything, such as providing a copy of ID for voting absentee.

“The building is closed but we would be willing to work with them in any way possible and meet them at the door to make a copy of the ID for them,” Campbell said.

The Village of Waterford and the Village of Yorkville are also offering drive-up voting. The Village of Waterford’s website offers detailed instructions of how it will be set-up, including a map, as does a Village of Yorkville Facebook post.