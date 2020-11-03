Here's what is on every Racine County ballot, from the presidential election to local referendums

RACINE COUNTY — Spotlights locally and nationally (and internationally) have been on the U.S. presidential election, in which voting will conclude Tuesday. But there are more than another dozen races Racine County residents can weigh in on.
Here's a rundown of what's on the ballot:
On every Racine County ballot
Every Racine County voter will be able to weigh in on six races this election, although three incumbents are running unopposed.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat (along with his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California) is looking to be the first candidate since 1992 to unseat an incumbent, when Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush. Although President Donald Trump (Vice President Mike Pence is his running mate) is trailing in most polls and most election predictors, the Republican was expected to lose to Hillary Clinton four years ago but still won enough Electoral College votes (304 to Clinton's 227) to claim the presidency despite losing the popular vote.
Also appearing on the presidential ballot are Don Blankenship with William Mohr of the Constitution Party, Jo Jorgensen with Jeremy Spike Cohen of the Libertarian Party, and Brian Carroll with Amar Patel of the American Solidarity Party.
In all but three presidential elections since 1896, the presidential candidate the majority of Racine County's voters have supported has gone on to win the White House. The three times in the past 124 year that Racine County's voters sided with the loser were in 1916 when Democrat Charles Evans Hughes lost to Republican Woodrow Wilson, in 1976 when Republican incumbent Gerald Ford lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and 1988 when Democrat Michael Dukakis lost to George H.W. Bush.
- First-term Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who used to work as an attorney for a a manufacturing company and served as an aide to ex-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, is looking to defend his seat representing Wisconsin's First District. He is being challenged by Democrat Roger Polack, a Racine-native attorney who served alongside American troops in Afghanistan as part of an intelligence project to find out how terroristic organizations are funded. Wisconsin's First District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties; most of Walworth County; and parts of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
- Tricia Hanson, a Republican, is running unopposed to keep her seat as Racine County's district attorney.
- Jeff Latus was appointed to be Racine County's treasurer in fall 2019 after his predecessor, Jane Nikolai, stepped down after taking a job at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Latus, a Republican, is running unopposed.
- Incumbent County Clerk Wendy M. Christensen, a Republican, is running unopposed to keep her seat.
- The only other race on the ballot for all Racine County voters is for register of deeds. It is between incumbent Connie Cobb Madsen, a Democrat who previously coordinated the Racine County District Attorney’s Office's Victim Witness Assistance Program, and challenger Karie Pope, who has served as Caledonia's village clerk since 2009.
Assembly District 66
Democrat Greta Neubauer, a progressive, environmentally focused state representative who is the daughter of former Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Jeff Neubauer and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer, is looking to win her second full term this year. She is facing a challenge from Wil Leverson, a former Democrat who is now a Republican and who unsuccessfully ran for City of Racine alderman earlier this year.
City of Racine referendums
There are two referendums on City of Racine voters' ballots, only one of which is binding.
- The City of Racine is asking its residents in a binding referendum if it will be allowed to exceed its tax levy limit by $3.5 million in 2021. Under current estimates without any change, the total levy is expected to be $53,900,960.35, a mere 0.15% growth over the year prior. The referendum includes a request to raise the 2022 levy by $1 million. The reasoning given for the request is that raising the levy by $3.5 million will help the city with "paying costs associated with health insurance" for retired city employees.
- In a nonbinding referendum meant to influence the state Legislature, the City of Racine is asking voters "Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?" Currently, the drawing of Wisconsin's legislative maps can be partisan, with whichever party that controls the Legislature able to create its own maps. A movement to take this power out of legislative hands is gaining momentum. More than half of Wisconsin's county boards, including Racine County's, have already approved similar referendums calling for this change.
Wind Point referendum
Voters in the Village of Wind Point will be asked the same nonbinding referendum question as Racine residents: "Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?"
Assembly District 63
In what is likely Racine County's most contentious election, former Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen has benefited from near $1 million in advertising from the Democratic Party and its allies. Most of that money has been spent on online and television attack ads going after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, primarily criticizing Vos' reaction to the coronavirus pandemic — since no legislative action has been taken since April.
Vos has replied by taking out attack ads for the first time in his career against Jacobsen.
Both sides have been accused of lying about the other in their ads.
Two years ago, Jacobsen lost to Vos by 22 percentage points. The last time anyone came within 6,000 votes of unseating Vos was when he was challenged by Burlington’s Kelley Albrecht in 2012.
District 63 includes most of Racine County west of Interstate 94 and south of Two Mile Road, and most of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.
Assembly District 62
First-term Republican Robert Wittke, the former president of the Racine Unified School Board, is defending his Assembly seat against a challenge from a young Democrat, August Schultz, who has lived in the 62nd District his whole life, supports legalizing marijuana and changing Wisconsin's map-drawing laws.
District 62 includes Racine's north side, Caledonia and much of Racine County north of Two Mile Road and east of Waterford.
Assembly District 64
Ed Hibsch, a Republican owner of a limousine business, is looking to unseat Democrat Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire, an attorney who is nearing the end of his first term in the Assembly after replacing former Minority Leader Peter Barca, who left the Legislature for a cabinet post in Gov. Tony Evers' administration.
Most of the J-shaped District 64 is in Kenosha County, but includes a slice of southeastern Racine County, including part of Mount Pleasant and the very southeastern corner of the City of Racine.
Assembly District 83
Alan R. DeYoung, who describes himself as a "moderate pro-business Democrat" who lives in Muskego, is looking to take Republican Chuck Wichgers' seat in the Assembly. Wichgers grew up in Muskego and is a health care business owner.
District 83 includes the Waterford area of Racine County, as well as part of Walworth County, Muskego, Hales Corners and Big Bend.
Senate District 28
District 28 includes the Waterford area, but mostly lies in counties north and west of Racine County. It has been represented by Dave Craig since 2017 after Craig served from 2011-2017 in the Wisconsin Assembly, but Craig is retiring.
Julian Bradley, a Republican who served as chairman of the La Crosse County Republican Party and is endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, is looking to replace Craig. The Democratic nominee is Adam Murphy, runs the software business Big Bang LLC.
Assembly District 32
Tyler August of Lake Geneva, the current Republican speaker pro tempore of the Wisconsin Assembly, is defending his seat against a challenge from Democrat Katherine Gaulke, a Madison-born financial analyst/accountant who serves as a supervisor for the Town of Delavan and is the founder of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
District 32 mainly lies within Walworth County, including Lake Geneva and East Troy, but also includes the Bohners Lake area of Racine County and rural northwestern Kenosha County.
Senate District 22
Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has represented Wisconsin's 22nd Senate District since 1997. He is running unopposed to defend his district, which includes much of the City of Kenosha up north to the southern portion of the City of Racine.
