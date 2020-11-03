Here's what is on every Racine County ballot, from the presidential election to local referendums

District 63 includes most of Racine County west of Interstate 94 and south of Two Mile Road, and most of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Assembly District 62

First-term Republican Robert Wittke, the former president of the Racine Unified School Board, is defending his Assembly seat against a challenge from a young Democrat, August Schultz, who has lived in the 62nd District his whole life, supports legalizing marijuana and changing Wisconsin's map-drawing laws.

District 62 includes Racine's north side, Caledonia and much of Racine County north of Two Mile Road and east of Waterford.

Assembly District 64

Ed Hibsch, a Republican owner of a limousine business, is looking to unseat Democrat Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire, an attorney who is nearing the end of his first term in the Assembly after replacing former Minority Leader Peter Barca, who left the Legislature for a cabinet post in Gov. Tony Evers' administration.

Most of the J-shaped District 64 is in Kenosha County, but includes a slice of southeastern Racine County, including part of Mount Pleasant and the very southeastern corner of the City of Racine.

Assembly District 83