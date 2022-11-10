 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THREE-WAY RACE FOR DISTRICT 63

Here are the write-in counts for three-way race between Vos, Jacobsen and Steen

  • 0
Adam Steen headshot

Steen

ROCHESTER — Donald Trump-endorsed write-in candidate Adam Steen came in third in Wisconsin's 63rd District, under the final unofficial count from Racine County.

Robin Vos headshot

Vos

Incumbent Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who defeated Steen in a primary race decided by fewer than 300 votes, won with 16,977 votes.

Joel Jacobsen

Jacobsen

In second place was another write-in candidate, Democrat Joel Jacobsen, who received 3,490 votes.

Steen received 2,095 votes.

Steen received fewer votes in the final election than he did in the Aug. 9 primary, which was 4,824. Vos received 5,084 in the primary, when both of their names were on the ballot.

While Steen had Trump's endorsement, Vos and his supporters had painted Steen as an extremist. Steen said he opposes all forms of birth control; that there should be no exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban; that elections should be held on just one day, be in-person only with an exception only for active military, and the ballots should all be hand counted; and supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

Vos said again in a phone interview Wednesday that there was some fraud in the 2020 election, but that it would be unconstitutional to overturn the result.

Steen and Vos are both residents of the Village of Rochester. Jacobsen lives in Burlington.

Those who cast ballots in the eight municipalities that fully or partially lie within District 63 voted as follows:

City of Burlington

  • Vos: 2,752
  • Steen: 300
  • Jacobsen: 1,086

Town of Burlington

  • Vos: 2,000
  • Steen: 390
  • Jacobsen: 400

Dover

  • Vos: 1,197
  • Steen: 247
  • Jacobsen: 142

Mount Pleasant

  • Vos: 5,676
  • Steen: 400
  • Jacobsen: 1,161

Rochester

  • Vos: 1,470
  • Steen: 207
  • Jacobsen: 179

Sturtevant

  • Vos: 1,302
  • Steen: 104
  • Jacobsen: 229

Union Grove

  • Vos: 1,355
  • Steen: 278
  • Jacobsen: 178

Yorkville

  • Vos: 1,225
  • Steen: 169
  • Jacobsen: 115
