Here are the write-in counts for three-way race between Vos, Jacobsen and Steen

ROCHESTER — Donald Trump-endorsed write-in candidate Adam Steen came in third in Wisconsin's 63rd District, under the final unofficial count from Racine County.
Incumbent Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who defeated Steen in a primary race decided by fewer than 300 votes, won with 16,977 votes.
In second place was another write-in candidate, Democrat Joel Jacobsen, who received 3,490 votes.
Steen received 2,095 votes.
Steen received fewer votes in the final election than he did in the Aug. 9 primary, which was 4,824. Vos received 5,084 in the primary, when both of their names were on the ballot.
While Steen had Trump's endorsement, Vos and his supporters had painted Steen as an extremist. Steen said he opposes all forms of birth control; that there should be no exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban; that elections should be held on just one day, be in-person only with an exception only for active military, and the ballots should all be hand counted; and supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.
But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.
Democrat state Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenoshan whose district includes southern Racine and northern Kenosha and stretches of the villages of Somers and Mount Pleasant in between, has received multiple law enforcement endorsements from both sides of the aisle.
State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday. McGuire's district includes Elmwood Park as well as parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.