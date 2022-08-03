Harry Wait wants to be charged. That way, he says he could open up ‘Pandora’s Box’ for elections officials

Harry Wait says he is unsurprised he has not been arrested yet.

“Am I surprised? No, not really. Investigations take time. I’m not afraid of being arrested,” he said Tuesday in a phone call.

Wait asserts that elections officials should be scared if he is charged with crimes related to the election fraud he admitted to last week. That is because he plans to open “Pandora’s Box” during the discovery process.

He intends to get access to government documents previously inaccessible to himself and others who question Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

“Discovery could yield hundreds of thousands of documents,” he said in a text to a reporter.

“I do play chess,” he said during the phone call Tuesday.

He expects some kind of “national fund” to come to his defense, thus funding more efforts to fight the Wisconsin Elections Commission in court which could further bog down the understaffed agency.

Wait alleged that “WEC officials are guilty of maladministration and malfeasance” — neither of which are actual crimes, but are still legal terms referring to misconduct in office.

Wait has long been a virulent and uncompromising fighter for open records. He is often quick to accuse public servants of being “corrupt” when he doesn’t get documents he seeks or is unhappy with documents he is provided with, often getting him on the bad side of just about any elected official or municipal employee he rubs elbows with. He said he has voted for Robin Vos a number of times, but on Tuesday said Vos has an “extensive history of being both disingenuous and (a) scofflaw, in an email to Attorney General Josh Kaul Tuesday that was reviewed by The Journal Times.

In a video uploaded to the Rumble.com account of HOT Government, the right-wing watchdog group of which Wait is president, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe is referred to as a sexist slur, “b---h,” because she asserts that Wisconsin’s elections are safe and secure.

There remains no evidence of widespread illegal voting in Wisconsin. The few-dozen criminal charges for election fraud filed since the 2020 presidential election are in line with the number of cases expected from prior cases. Wait and his supporters still assert the 2020 election was fraudulent and should be overturned, which election law experts and attorneys assert is constitutionally impossible.

Making 'a big deal' on purpose

Wait is giddy right now. The Town of Dover resident is glad there is so much press coverage and public discussions regarding how he apparently committed felony election fraud by illegally requesting absentee ballots by using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“Once they charge me, I can request discovery on all the internal documents of WEC,” Wait said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “The only way we could actually fix this is go ahead and make a big deal about it.”

What Wait wants to see “fixed” is Wisconsin’s elections system, which he believes to be broken despite no evidence of widespread fraud. He, as well as Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and supporters of Wait, agree that there is a “vulnerability” within WEC.

The alleged “vulnerability,” which WEC staffers say does not exist, is that MyVote.Wi.gov allows for absentee ballots to be requested and delivered to any address by only providing the registered voter’s name and birthdate, so long as the voter has voted by mail previously.

Wait aimed to expose this by requesting ballots by claiming to be Mason and Vos; Mason’s ballot was mailed to Wait’s home on Friday, but Vos’ ballot does not appear to have ever been sent.

What Wait did would not have been possible if the registered voter, under whose name the absentee ballot was being requested, had only voted in person. That is because to request an absentee ballot online without providing photo ID or claiming to be indefinitely confined, WEC needs to have the voter’s ID on file.

It is unclear why Wait has not been criminally charged yet, as there is video of him requesting Vos’ and Mason’s ballot. WEC says it is a felony to request an absentee ballot on behalf of another person, and Wait does not dispute that he did commit a felony.

He requested the ballots July 26.

After 3 a.m. July 27, he sent an email to a number of officials admitting to what he did, with the expectation that he would be arrested. No immediate arrest was made.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now leading the investigation. The DOJ has been effectively silent on its investigation other than to confirm there is an investigation ongoing.

Wait said he sent an email Tuesday to Kaul again admitting to his “sting operation.” In the email, he wrote, “I stand ready to help facilitate your investigation.”

The email continued: “The failure to protect the sanctity of the people’s ballots was beyond stunning … Clearly our elections are compromised to the point of NO CONFIDENCE by the public.”

Commission

In a special four-and-a-half-hour meeting Wednesday, two Democratic appointees to the six-person Wisconsin Elections Commission said the best way to address the alleged “vulnerability” is to criminally charge and jail Wait, thus deterring copycats who may actually try to cast surreptitiously requested ballots.

WEC Chairman Don Millis, a Republican appointee, said he believes others may get more “creative” and be able to get away with illegally requested ballots; someone actually trying to illegally vote would not be expected to publicly admit to what they did as Wait has.

Millis indicated he wishes Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had not vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required voter ID to be presented every time an absentee ballot is requested, not just the first time. That, Millis said, would have addressed the vulnerability.

It is unlikely for the state Legislature to act quickly to address the issue. The Legislature is not due to reconvene until next year. A special session could be called, but there's no indication from legislative leaders that that could happen.

Another Republican appointee to WEC, Bob Spindell, who alleged during a HOT Government meeting in Racine in February that the 2020 election was "rigged" against Donald Trump, said that WEC should add requirements to request absentee ballots online.

Democratic appointees and WEC staff indicated that may not be possible both because of time constraints and that could run afoul of state law. Under state law, there is no requirement as to what information must be provided for requesting an absentee ballot other than it must include the voter's name and be in writing. The birthdate is not required under state statute either, but WEC officials maintain that is necessary to differentiate between multiple voters who may have the same name but different birthdays.