Harris' mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

“She’s been on the road. She’s out herself,” Biden said Friday. “I talk with her almost every day. I speak with her and we work together and I have every confidence in her. There’s nothing about not campaigning together, it’s about being able to cover more territory.”

Harris, who has not held a wide-ranging news conference since joining the ticket, was making her first solo Sunday show appearance as the nominee, a taped interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

According to an excerpt released Saturday, Harris would not say directly whether she would get a coronavirus vaccine if one were ready before Election Day. She also suggested public health experts will be “muzzled” from having the last word about a vaccine’s effectiveness.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she said.