Group that still claims 2020 election was fraudulent takes aim at Mason for coordinating ‘Zuckerbucks’

“Our clerk (Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge) fully manages our elections, complies with the law, and she was happy to apply for the grant ... again, the allegations of wrongdoing have been fully litigated already and are generally misguided. The recourse for those who are upset is to change state law moving forward, and I believe the Legislature is already working on that.”

The state Legislature, where Republicans hold a majority in both houses, is considering banning communities from accepting private donations for the operation of elections in the future, even if such bills may face a veto from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. One bill being considered would ban municipalities from accepting private donations outright, while another would require any municipality that receives such a donation to have the money evenly distributed across the state.

When pressed on Thursday, Kaardal didn’t deny that there’s no law against municipalities accepting private donations to help them operate elections in Wisconsin. He said, regarding his and his clients’ claims, that “it’s about the conditions; it’s not about the money.” Kaardal argued that since the U.S. Constitution says legislatures set the rules for elections, “when private corporations come to the city and set conditions on the election, you’re usurping the power of the state Legislature …