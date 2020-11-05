'Great for democracy': City, county voter totals surpass 2016 numbers; state sets record

^p“Knapp also had the most absentee ballots to process, and because of the high turnout during the day, they didn’t get to process most of those ballots until after the polls closed,” Powell said.

^pAlthough on larger scales, the same causes of the longer counting process at Knapp Elementary are similar to what is holding up full election results in states like Pennsylvania, which has 20 highly sought-after electoral votes. In Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania, election law prevents absentee votes from being processed prior to Election Day. In some Pennsylvania counties, where there were not enough poll workers, the counting of absentee votes didn’t begin until polls closed.

^p“The counting cannot begin until the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day,” Wolfe said. “Clerks followed the law and counted every ballot until they were done.”

Only one minor issue

^pChristensen said that only one issue was reported to her regarding polls in the county on Election Day, and the issue was resolved and didn’t lead to any disenfranchised voters.