'Great for democracy': City, county voter totals surpass 2016 numbers; state sets record

RACINE — After 6 p.m. outside Knapp Elementary School at the corner of 17th Street and Grange Avenue, a line of soon-to-be voters stretched around the block. Knapp was busy all day long. But a surge of voters came in late. And a lot of them had never voted before.
^pThe line got long at Knapp because not only is it home to four separate wards, but it also saw “many first-time voters registering,” Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director, said in an email.
.@CityofRacine officials tell me the city is seeing lots of new voter registrations at all polling sites, including Knapp Elementary. They tell me the longest wait is here & these registrations are creating a little bit of a hold up @tmj4 #ElectionDay #Racine #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/zesJZKkmSy— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 4, 2020
I’m stationed in @CityofRacine this #ElectionDay. @MayorCoryMason tells me more than half of registered voters had already cast their ballots before polls opened today. This is currently the line at Knapp Elementary, the largest site in #Racine serving 4 wards @tmj4 #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/RFgkmIcWvr— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 3, 2020
Wisconsin is one of 21 states that allows voters to register on Election Day, a policy cheered by advocates for voting rights and access to democracy. “While that is great for democracy, that slows down lines,” Powell said.^p
^pVoting at Knapp Elementary continued after 8 p.m., which is legal since election law says that so long as voters are in line before 8 p.m. on Election Day they can still legally cast a ballot.
^pThe exact number of how many voters registered on Tuesday was not yet available, County Clerk Wendy Christensen said Thursday.
Vote totals highest ever
Knapp Elementary was far from being the only busy polling place in Racine County. Across the county, the fifth-most populous county in Wisconsin, voter participation was up.
Out of Racine County’s approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 106,763 participated in the presidential election, a 10.16% increase over the 2016 presidential election when 96,911 votes were cast in Racine County^p.
^pThat puts Racine County’s 2020 registered voter turnout at 89%, up from 86% in 2016, according to Christensen. Take note: That 89% turnout does not include Racine County residents who are eligible to vote but are not registered; it only includes registered voters.
^p“We had increased participation in both numbers and percentage,” Christensen said. “I think our clerks did a fabulous job across Racine County … in being prepared.”
^pThe city saw a similar increase in turnout, of about 9.4% from 2016 to the 2020 November election, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
^p“That fact is a testament to city residents who exercised their Constitutional rights,” Powell said. “It is also a testament to the countless city staff and election officials who diligently facilitate the process.”
^pIn the presidential election alone, about 15% more people cast ballots for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden this year than they did for Trump or Hillary Clinton four years ago. (The reason those two percentages aren’t equal is because voters can cast a ballot for other races, but then choose not to vote in the presidential election.)
A Wisconsin record
Racine County’s upped participation reflects an increase in voting across Wisconsin and across the nation.
^pIn Wisconsin, 3,296,374 votes^p were cast in the election, breaking the 2012 record of 3,071,434 votes.
^p“That is the most ever in the State of Wisconsin,” Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said with a smile during a virtual press briefing Thursday^p.
^pThat meant a 72.67% turnout of the state’s entire voting age population. The registered voter turnout rate is closer to 90%^p, similar to Racine County’s rate.
^pSimilar numbers have been seen nationwide. Even though not every vote has been counted so far, the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket has already set the record for most votes any candidate has ever received — unless hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots are overturned, which Trump’s campaign is seeking to do^p with lawsuits planned in several states.
^pIn 2008, the Barack Obama-Biden ticket received 69,498,516 votes. As of Wednesday morning^p, Biden-Harris had received 69,768,858 votes and counting.
^pAs such, the Donald Trump-Mike Pence ticket has an incredibly small chance of winning the popular vote for the second election in a row; as of Wednesday morning, Trump-Pence vote count was still sitting at around 67.2 million.
Delayed counting leads to delayed results
Two of the four wards at Knapp, wards 29 and 30, were the very last in the county to report votes, which happened after 2 a.m. Wednesday. That lateness wasn’t just because of the high in-person turnout, but also because the high turnout left fewer poll workers available to process the unprecedented amount of early votes until after polls closed. During the day, extra electronic poll books, a.k.a. “Badger Books,”^p were brought to Knapp to help speed the process.
^p“Knapp also had the most absentee ballots to process, and because of the high turnout during the day, they didn’t get to process most of those ballots until after the polls closed,” Powell said.
^pAlthough on larger scales, the same causes of the longer counting process at Knapp Elementary are similar to what is holding up full election results in states like Pennsylvania, which has 20 highly sought-after electoral votes. In Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania, election law prevents absentee votes from being processed prior to Election Day. In some Pennsylvania counties, where there were not enough poll workers, the counting of absentee votes didn’t begin until polls closed.
^p“The counting cannot begin until the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day,” Wolfe said. “Clerks followed the law and counted every ballot until they were done.”
Only one minor issue
^pChristensen said that only one issue was reported to her regarding polls in the county on Election Day, and the issue was resolved and didn’t lead to any disenfranchised voters.
^p“There were no real issues across the county throughout the day,” Christensen said in an email. “Early in the day, the Town of Waterford’s voting machine was getting an error message, but then was fine after the prescribed process for cleaning was performed.”
^p“I want to commend the Racine County Clerk’s Office and all election clerks and poll workers throughout the county,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a Wednesday statement. “Their tireless efforts on Tuesday and in the weeks leading up to the election led to a smooth day at the polls and ensured that County residents could participate in the democratic process. We all owe them a huge debt of gratitude for conducting a safe and secure election despite unprecedented circumstances.”
