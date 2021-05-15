Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin’s election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin’s elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.

“At the end of the day, it will likely be decided in a court of law,” Evers said during a Zoom interview Monday.

He added: “The present law is in existence. The legislators will make their decision on what they want maps to be. I anticipate they will look very similar to the way they look now, which is gerrymandered maps we have had in place for the last 10 years. In anticipating vetoing those maps, we will likely end up in court … I hope we will win that, I think we will.”