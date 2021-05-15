Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin’s election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin’s elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
“At the end of the day, it will likely be decided in a court of law,” Evers said during a Zoom interview Monday.
He added: “The present law is in existence. The legislators will make their decision on what they want maps to be. I anticipate they will look very similar to the way they look now, which is gerrymandered maps we have had in place for the last 10 years. In anticipating vetoing those maps, we will likely end up in court … I hope we will win that, I think we will.”
When asked in an email: “Evers said he wholly expects the next Wisconsin maps redistricting to land in court, likely federal court. Do you — as the Republicans in control of the Legislature — expect the same?” Adam King, a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who is the de facto leader of the map drawing process, replied: “The Legislature will pass a Constitutional map driven by traditional redistricting principles that complies with federal law. How can the governor know that the map will ‘land in court?’ ”
Still, it does appear Republicans are gearing up for a court fight.
Last month, a Dane County judge voided taxpayer-funded contracts signed by Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, with law firms that would represent the GOP in anticipated litigation over the state’s redistricting process.
The Republicans are appealing the judge’s ruling, which said that since no redistricting litigation exists yet in the state, Wisconsin law doesn’t allow for the Legislature to hire outside counsel at taxpayer expense for defending itself against a nonexistent allegation.
A spokesman for LeMahieu declined to comment for this report.
Who, or what, wins elections?
Critics of the current maps have pointed to how statewide elections in Wisconsin are often a toss-up with a slight advantage to Democrats in recent years — a Democrat has won 10 of the last 11 statewide elections — but Republicans still dominate both houses of the state Legislature.
In response to that, King said: “Candidates win elections, not maps.”
After winning re-election in November, Vos told The Journal Times his win should be chalked up to his extensive door-knocking, relationship-building and his track record. Since first being elected to the state Assembly in 2004, no challenger has come close to unseating him.
The actual drawing of the maps is still months away. Voting districts are decided after every Census, and the 2020 Census isn’t expected to be certified until September.
Drawing a comparison
On top of drawing attention to the issue of redistricting, Evers said that one of the intents of the commission he created last year — “The People’s Maps Commission” — was to have the maps the commission draws up as an example to be able to be used as counterevidence in a court of law to the maps Republicans draw.
“The differences I think will be night and day” between the two maps, Evers said Monday.
Republicans have questioned how truly nonpartisan Evers’ plan is.
“When the Democrats use the word ‘fair,’ what they mean are maps that give a partisan advantage to their party,” King said. “The very first witness called by the Governor’s ‘non-partisan’ commission was Eric Holder, who has openly said his objective is to draw maps favorable to Democrats.” Holder, who was President Barack Obama’s attorney general, leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which describes itself as “the centralized hub for executing a comprehensive redistricting strategy that shifts the redistricting power, creating fair districts where Democrats can compete.”
Three of nine commissioners on The People’s Maps Commission have donated to Democrats in the past; only one of the nine had donated to a Republican. One of the judges who helped pick commissioners endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Change unlikely anytime soon
Republicans argue they are following the state constitution in how they went about deciding Wisconsin’s voting districts a decade ago and are planning to do so now.
When asked about the prospect of taking the job of drawing election maps out of the hands of the Legislature, King replied: “No, because the Wisconsin Constitution requires the Legislature to enact a redistricting plan. It would be unconstitutional to turn this duty over to a group of unelected bureaucrats.”
When asked Monday if he would prefer having nonpartisan government staff draw election maps that the Legislature has the responsibility to certify, such as the model in place in Iowa, Evers replied: “Yes, of course. But that won’t happen with this Legislature.”
He continued: “It would be better to have a nonpartisan group that everybody trusts” to draw the maps.
More than 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 county boards (including the Racine County Board, as well as the municipal populations of Racine and Wind Point) have endorsed taking map-drawing out of the hands of elected officials in favor of an independent, nonpartisan redistricting process.
A Friday decision
In another skirmish ahead of maps being drawn, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican request that all state redistricting lawsuits start in the high court.
Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court.
Conscious of their advantage, Republican legislative leaders and allied groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group, asked the court last year to draft rules that call for all redistricting challenges to begin with the justices rather than in lower courts. Their proposal also would have allowed the justices to draw the maps.
The proposal met with skepticism from even the conservative justices during a hearing in January. Then-Chief Justice Patience Roggensack noted that the state Supreme Court already can take any redistricting case directly and that it lacks the staff to draw new political boundaries.
The denial marks the second defeat in as many months for Republicans as they prepare to draw the maps.
Déjà vu
It took almost a decade for the last redistricting fight to conclude its court process.
After Republicans drew the current map in 2011, they were challenged. The case ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court, which ended up ruling — ultimately in 2019, by a 5-4 vote — that it could not act on “partisan gerrymandering claims.”
In 2012, most Republican state lawmakers signed nondisclosure agreements in which they promised to not comment publicly about redistricting discussions while maps were being drafted.
When subpoenaed in 2019, Vos refused to testify even under subpoena in the case. As the Journal Sentinel reported at the time: “The Rochester Republican and his attorneys refused to accept a subpoena, turn over documents and agree to have him sit for a deposition because they maintain he is immune from civil legal actions.”
Map: Pokemon Go gyms near downtown Racine
10 of the Pokemon Go gyms in and around the downtown Racine area. Did we miss one? Let us know!
Todd Richmond of the Associated Press contributed to this story.