GOP says superior organization, not gerrymandering, is why they have near-supermajority in Wis. Legislature

RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.

Ron Johnson beats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race "Unfortunately, we didn't get over the finish line this time," Barnes said in conceding the race Wednesday.

But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming. In the state Senate, Republicans will likely have a supermajority, winning 22 of 33 seats.

This disparity is the result of what Democrats and voting rights advocates have been saying is gerrymandering for more than a decade. How could a state populated roughly by 50% right-leaning voters and 50% by left-leaning voters elect a legislature that leans more than 64.6% to the right?

“This happens from time to time, so it’s not particularly unusual," Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Jefferson said in an interview Thursday. He said the reason Republicans have such a majority in the legislature is because "the Democrats are not organized,” pointing to several districts where only a Republican was on the ballot. “Legislative Republicans have out-organized and out-funded these campaigns. They’ve out-recruited Democrats in all these races as well.”

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in a phone interview Wednesday morning, took the opposite point of view. “Every election at the state level was decided by a few percentage points. Wisconsin is a 50-50 state. But we have heavily gerrymandered legislative maps."

Wisconsin's Republicans have argued they simply have put candidates on the ballot that have better connected with voters in their districts, giving them the advantage over Democrats in the Legislature.

"Democrats focus mostly on Madison and Milwaukee, and ignore the rest of the state," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "It's not about the district boundaries. It's about the candidates and the message."

Democrats do not have any current challenges to the status quo of the maps active right now, but they could be coming, especially if a Democrat-backed judge or two are elected to the state Supreme Court in the coming years. The next Wisconsin Supreme Court election will be in April, when conservative Patience Roggensack's term expires; she is not seeking reelection.

“They (Democrats) are not interested in an even playing field. They’re interested in power,” said Jefferson, pointing to how Democrats had a majority in the Legislature under Gov. Jim Doyle more than a decade ago but did not pass legislation that would have taken the power to draw maps out of partisan lawmakers hands.

Three seats lost, but treating it like a win

Despite losing three currently held seats, Assembly Democrats are considering Tuesday a victory because Republicans did not secure enough seats to have a veto-proof supermajority. Had Republicans won 66 Assembly seats, they could have unilaterally passed any legislation without having to worry about whether Evers would veto it.

“We prevented a Republican supermajority in the Legislature, Wisconsin!” Neubauer tweeted at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. “Big f**king deal.” (The Journal Times censored the curse word; Neubauer spelled it out.)

Without the supermajority, Republicans and Evers will either be forced to come to more compromises in order to govern the state, or more stalemates could be on the horizon. In 2021-22, Evers set a Wisconsin gubernatorial record by vetoing more than 120 bills.

To prevent Republicans gaining a veto-proof supermajority, Neubauer said in a phone interview, “We knew it was going to be a real challenge. And we knew that was going to be our No. 1 priority for this (election) cycle, to stop Republicans from overriding the will of the people in Wisconsin.”

Definition Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating the boundaries of voting districts in order to unfairly to gain an advantage or to disadvantage opponents. The term is named after Eldridge Gerry, who had been vice president under President James Madison. When Gerry was governor of Massachusetts in the early 1800s, one of the districts he approved resembled a salamander because of how it curved through the Boston area — gerrymander thus is a portmanteau of salamander and Gerry's surname. Gerry had been a member of the Democratic-Republican Party, which no longer exists.

The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, in a statement Wednesday, said that “Under the recently adopted, highly gerrymandered legislative maps, President (Joe) Biden’s winning vote total in 2020 would have won only 35 of 99 state Assembly seats.” Biden defeated Donald Trump by 20,682 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. “Despite the fact that Republicans have rigged the system in their favor to lock in political power, the ADCC mounted a winning effort to overcome some of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation.”

Vos noted there are still a number of competitive races on the ballot that Democrats were unable to win, such as in District 33 which includes Fort Atkinson and part of Whitewater, where Republican Scott Johnson appears to have won by fewer than 300 votes over Democrat Don Vruwink. Neubauer pointed to that same district as an example of gerrymandering, as Vruwink did not move but his house was placed in District 33 while he is currently still representing District 43, which had until this year included all of Whitewater; under the maps put in place within the last year, Whitewater's left-leaning electorate is now split in two.

The big races Democrats currently hold 38 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly seats. In January, when those elected Tuesday are sworn in, they will hold 35 seats. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she was particularly pleased to see Democrat Steve Doyle of Onalaska hold off a challenge from Republican Ryan Huebsch in western Wisconsin’s District 94, and see state Rep. Tip McGuire, who represents northern Kenosha and southern Racine, overcome more than $100,000 in Republican ad spending in just the final two weeks of the election and handily defeat Republican challenger Ed Hibsch in District 64; McGuire received nearly 57% of the vote in the district.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which analyzes voting maps nationwide, gave Wisconsin’s current legislative maps the grade of an “F” last year — although there have been allegations that the head of the Princeton project, Sam Wang, has allowed his research to unduly favor Democrats.