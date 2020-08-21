 Skip to main content
GOP leaders want an additional presidential debate to be held before Wisconsinites start voting
2 comments
GOP leaders want an additional presidential debate to be held before Wisconsinites start voting

Under the current schedule, no presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have been held by the time Wisconsinites are able to start voting.

Early voting in Wisconsin starts in the third week of September. But Trump and Biden are first scheduled to debate on Sept. 29.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, have co-signed an open letter dated Aug. 21 addressed to the Commission on Presidential Debates that requests an earlier debate to be scheduled that would precede the opening of early voting.

The letter opens by saying "In order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year's presidential election, we are writing today to request that an additional, earlier debate be held in our home state of Wisconsin, this September. Wisconsinites will be some of the first voters casting a ballot for the presidential election, and it is imperative that we hear from both presidents."

When early voting begins varies state by state, although voting has a strict end date: Nov. 3, 2020.

Wisconsin has a relatively early start date for mail-in absentee voting, with municipal clerks being able to send absentee ballots to voters "as soon as they are available" in September, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The first mail-in ballots are expected to be sent by clerks "to registered voters with requests on file" starting Sept. 17.

In-person absentee voting in Wisconsin does not start until Oct. 20.

Only a handful of other states start voting in September, with most starting early voting in October.

The presidential debate schedule is currently as follows: 

SEPT. 29: Presidential Candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, 8 p.m., in Cleveland

*OCT. 7: Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, 8 p.m., in Salt Lake City

OCT. 15: Trump and Biden, town-hall format, 8 p.m., in Miami

OCT. 22: Trump and Biden, 8 p.m., in Nashville

All four debates are scheduled to be 90 minutes long

