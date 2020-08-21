GOP leaders want an additional presidential debate to be held before Wisconsinites start voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the current schedule, no presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have been held by the time Wisconsinites are able to start voting.

Early voting in Wisconsin starts in the third week of September. But Trump and Biden are first scheduled to debate on Sept. 29.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, have co-signed an open letter dated Aug. 21 addressed to the Commission on Presidential Debates that requests an earlier debate to be scheduled that would precede the opening of early voting.

The letter opens by saying "In order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year's presidential election, we are writing today to request that an additional, earlier debate be held in our home state of Wisconsin, this September. Wisconsinites will be some of the first voters casting a ballot for the presidential election, and it is imperative that we hear from both presidents."

When early voting begins varies state by state, although voting has a strict end date: Nov. 3, 2020.