FULL ELECTION RESULTS: Find out who won every April 6 election in Racine County

All results are unofficial until canvassed; as reported by the Racine County Clerk's office Tuesday evening
On every ballot in the county
State Superintendent of Public Instruction (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)
Jill Underly: 12,610
Deborah Kerr: 12,495
Court of Appeals Judge District II (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)
Jeffrey Davis: 11,508
Shelley Grogan: 13,142
Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 6
WINNER: David W. Paulson: 16,757
Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 8
WINNER: Faye Flancher: 16,877
Burlington (city)
Alderperson, District 1
WINNER: Shad Branen: 261
Joann Mulliken-Koenecke: 114
Alderperson, District 2
Christopher Wiess: 182
WINNER: Bob Grandi: 289
Alderperson, District 3
WINNER: Jon E. Schultz II (uncontested): 312
Alderperson, District 4
WINNER: Bill Smitz: 287
Kimberly Roegner: 208
Burlington (town)
Chairperson
Matthew Allan Snorek: 430
WINNER: Jeff Lang: 826
Supervisor No. 1
WINNER: Steve Swantz (uncontested): 897
Supervisor No. 2
WINNER: Neal Czaplewski: 639
Brian Fliss: 614
Burlington Area School District (0777)
Board member (vote for 2)
WINNER: Taylor M. Wishau: 2,059
WINNER: Marlo Brown: 2,106
Diane Wood: 1,616
Caledonia
President
WINNER: Jim Dobbs (uncontested): 2,621
Trustee No. 1
WINNER: Thomas Weatherston (uncontested): 2,591
Trustee No. 3
WINNER: Kevin Wanggaard (uncontested): 2,654
Trustee No. 5
David Prott: 1,616
WINNER: Holly McManus: 2,063
Dover/Yorkville
Municipal Court Judge
WINNER: Heather Niski (uncontested): 648
Dover
Chairperson
WINNER: Sam Stratton (uncontested): 359
Supervisor No. 1
WINNER: Mike Shenkenberg (uncontested): 358
Supervisor No. 2
WINNER: Jared Guillien (uncontested): 344
Drought School Board
President
WINNER: Don Walter (uncontested): 84
Vice President
WINNER: Lindsey Drought (uncontested): 80
Elmwood Park
President
WINNER: Ernie S. Rossi (uncontested): 87
Trustee (vote for 3)
WINNER: Laura Rude: 84
WINNER: Alicia B. Gasser: 86
WINNER: Kenneth Hinkle: 86
Elmwood Park/Mount Pleasant
Municipal Court Judge
WINNER: Michael R. Phegley (uncontested): 2,726
Mount Pleasant
President
WINNER: David DeGroot (uncontested): 2,736
Trustee No. 1
WINNER: John C. Hewitt (uncontested): 2,736
Trustee No. 3
WINNER: Nancy Washburn (uncontested): 2,672
Trustee No. 5
WINNER: Ram Bhatia (uncontested): 2,882
Kansasville School Board
President
WINNER: Robert Kordus (uncontested): 120
Muskego-Norway School Board (3857)
Board member (vote for 3) - RACINE COUNTY VOTES ONLY
Terri Boyer: 374
Laurie Kontney: 298
James Bryce: 306
Tracy Blair: 317
Kevin Zimmermann: 368
Joseph Boschert: 229
North Cape School Board (4690)
Board member
WINNER: Daniel Hying: 185
Karl Winderl: 113
North Bay
President
C. Rocco Castellano: 27
WINNER: Mark J. Schall: 80
Clerk
WINNER: Dori A. Panthofer (uncontested): 96
Constable
WINNER: Kristin Wright (uncontested): 98
North Bay/Wind Point
Municipal Court Judge
WINNER: Georgia Herrera (uncontested): 593
Norway
Chairperson
WINNER: Jean M. Jacobson (uncontested): 972
Norway Sanitary District Commissioner
WINNER: Paul Novak (uncontested): 583
Supervisor No. 1
WINNER: Bob Helback (uncontested): 886
Supervisor No. 2
WINNER: Mike Lyman (uncontested): 890
Racine (city)
Alderperson, District 1
Susan Wagner: 130
WINNER: Jeff Coe: 170
Alderperson, District 3
WINNER: John Tate II (uncontested): 169
Alderperson, District 5
Nick Bonczkowski: 199
WINNER: Melissa Kaprelian: 380
Alderperson, District 7
WINNER: Maurice Horton (uncontested): 276
Alderperson, District 9
WINNER: Trevor Jung (uncontested): 379
Alderperson, District 11
WINNER: CJ Rouse (uncontested): 264
Alderperson, District 13
WINNER: Natalia Taft: 245
Jason H. Williams: 140
Alderperson, District 15
WINNER: Melissa Lemke (uncontested): 450
Racine Unified School District
Board member, District 4
WINNER: Julie L. McKenna (uncontested): 1,285
Board member, District 5
Jane Brewer Barbian: 1,144
WINNER: Ally Docksey: 1,577
Board member, District 6
Carmella Venturini: 210
WINNER: Auntavia A. Jackson: 445
Raymond
President
WINNER: Kari Loppnow-Morgan (uncontested): 467
Trustee No. 1
WINNER: Tim Geszvain (uncontested): 412
Trustee No. 2
WINNER: Mike Thelen (uncontested): 421
Raymond School Board
Member
No candidates, write-in only
Rochester
President
WINNER: Ed Chart (uncontested): 562
Trustees (vote for 3)
Russ Kumbier: 371
WINNER: Gary J. Beck: 461
WINNER: Doug Webb: 431
WINNER: Nick Ahlers: 448
Sturtevant
President
WINNER: Mike Rosenbaum: 400
Walter Davis: 260
Trustee (vote for 3)
Mike Rosenbaum: 397
WINNER: Kari Villalpando: 482
WINNER: Jason S. Ingle: 406
Union Grove
President
Mike Aimone: 391
WINNER: Steve Wicklund: 463
Trustee No. 1
WINNER: Patrick Brinkman: 508
Eugene Faust: 229
Trustee No. 3
WINNER: Janice Winget (uncontested): 662
Trustee No. 5
Kristine Faust: 175
WINNER: Jennifer Ditscheit: 606
Union Grove Elementary
Board member
WINNER: Scott Cincotta (uncontested): 695
Union Grove High School District
Board member
WINNER: Jason N. Sonnenberg: 904
Jason L. Skalecki: 837
Washington Elementary (Waterford)
Member (vote for 2) (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)
WINNER: Todd Galkowski: 190
WINNER: Tim Szeklinski: 210
Waterford (village)
President
WINNER: Don Houston (uncontested): 499
Trustee (vote for 3)
WINNER: Tamara Pollnow: 414
WINNER: Pat Goldammer: 442
WINNER: Troy McReynolds: 428
Waterford (town)
Chairperson
WINNER: Tom Hincz (uncontested): 685
Supervisor (vote for 2)
WINNER: Dale F. Gauerke: 615
WINNER: Nick Draskovich: 648
Town of Waterford Sanitary District Commissioner
WINNER: Dan Dickinson (uncontested): 484
Waterford Union High School
Member (vote for two) (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)
Patrick W. Goldammer: 1,265
WINNER: Dennis G. Purtell: 1,367
WINNER: Don Engler: 1,379
Waterford Graded School District
Board member (vote for 2)
WINNER: Noah Wishau: 1,164
WINNER: Amanda Fiehweg: 1,334
Wind Point
President
John Polodna: 308
WINNER: Susan C. Sanabria: 354
Trustees (vote for 3)
WINNER: Don Gloo: 369
Milt Habeck: 257
WINNER: Mike Rohrer: 391
WINNER: Martin Meissner: 361
Kate Maurer: 350
Yorkville
President
WINNER: Douglas Nelson (uncontested): 340
Trustee (vote for 2)
WINNER: Daniel R. Maurice: 303
WINNER: Robert Funk: 302
Yorkville Joint 2 School District
Board member
WINNER: Kara Vyvyan (uncontested): 310