Four Wis. prosecutors considering whether to file charges against elections commissioners

RACINE — Four Wisconsin district attorneys are now considering whether five of the state's elections commissioners should face criminal charges for how they advised clerks in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Bob Spindell, the only Wisconsin Elections Commission member Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has not alleged committed a crime leading up to the 2020 presidential election, declined Wednesday to weigh in on whether he thinks the other five WEC commissioners should face criminal charges.

“That’s not for me to decide,” he said, deferring to the judgement of district attorneys and other prosecutors, when asked by a reporter during a meeting of the group H.O.T. (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government in Racine on Wednesday night.

When asked by another meeting attendee why he thinks his fellow commissioners voted to suspend the law despite not actually having the power to, Spindell replied: “I think they got caught up in the whole COVID thing.”

“These people have committed a crime," Jim McClain, a leader of H.O.T. Government, alleged earlier in the meeting, "and they are being given a pass right now."

DAs to consider

Following an 11-month investigation set in motion by a complaint that the WEC referred to Racine County, Schmaling called for five of Wisconsin’s six appointed elections commissioners to be charged with four crimes: felony misconduct in public office, felony election fraud as an election official assisting with violations, misdemeanor party to the crime of election fraud-receive ballot as a non-election official and misdemeanor party to the crime of election fraud-solicit assistance in violation of Wisconsin statute.

Those five appointed commissioners are:

Marge Bostelmann, Republican-appointed, of Green Lake County

Julie M. Glancey, Democratic-appointed, of Sheboygan County

Ann S. Jacobs, Democratic-appointed, of Milwaukee County

Dean Knudson, Republican-appointed, of St. Croix County

Mark L. Thomsen, Democratic-appointed, of Milwaukee County

The request for charges came based on the allegation that the WEC's directive to local elections officials at the height of the pandemic to not have Special Voting Deputies carry out absentee voting in nursing homes — as is required by state law — was tantamount to a crime.

After the initial allegations were brought into the public eye by the Racine County Sheriff's Office in October, those five commissioners responded in a letter in which they "stated their opposition to, and strenuous disagreement with the allegations."

In the letter Jacobs, an attorney, had said: “To put it simply, we did not break the law. In fact, without action from the Commission, many residents in Wisconsin care facilities could have and would have been disenfranchised and not able to vote in the 2020 elections.”

Last week, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said she would not be filing charges because, she said, she does not have the jurisdiction to charge those five commissioners. Hanson said she believes they committed a crime, but since they were not in Racine County when they voted to tell elections officials to not send SVDs into nursing homes, Hanson said she cannot charge them.

Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Luell, who led the investigation, said he has had conversations with the four district attorneys in the home counties of the five commissioners the RCSO is seeking to have charged.

"I have forwarded the materials from my files to each office and recommended charges that appear to fit the facts," he said in a Thursday email.

None of the four district attorneys had responded to requests for comment as of noon Friday. They are:

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat seeking re-election this fall, has refused to charge the commissioners. He has called the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation “a publicity stunt.” Schmaling and Hanson are Republicans.

Votes

In the first vote regarding SVDs and the pandemic in March 2020, Spindell had voted in line with the other five commissioners. They unanimously voted to advise local elections clerks to not send SVDs into nursing homes, citing COVID-19 concerns and the concern that the SVDs may be denied entry because of the pandemic.

But in subsequent votes on the matter, Spindell was the lone “nay” vote while the other five commissioners voted to waive the SVD requirement.

In early 2021, the commissioners had voted to revoke their advisory and instructed that SVDs be sent into long-term care facilities again, which they are doing as the spring 2022 election season continues.

Spindell on Wednesday referred to the other five commissioners as his “compatriots,” showing no animosity toward them.

Earlier Wednesday, the WEC retracted its guidance that had allowed drop boxes to be used in the spring primary election, bringing the commission’s advisory in line with a state Supreme Court decision. Spindell endorsed that move on Wednesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.