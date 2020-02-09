Four running for Racine's 4th District, primary on Feb. 18

RACINE — Four candidates will be on the ballot for 4th District alderman for the Feb. 18 primary election.
The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.
The four remaining candidates are: retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey; general contractor Edwin Santiago; retired facilities manager William Hinca; and catering manager Robert Case.
The 4th District is just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
The primary will be held on Feb. 18. The top two finishers in the primary will go on to the general spring election on April 7.
City Council seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.
What motivated you to run for office and what would be your priorities if elected?
Case: I have always enjoyed the sense of community I found here in District 4 when I moved here from Independence, Missouri nine years ago. I see this as my way to give back to the residents for the sense of camaraderie and guidance I have received through the years. I want to be able to back the many residents in my district by supporting them whether they be tenants or homeowners. Also revitalization to the area’s business district is essential to continue to make us viable, especially with our proximity to the lake and Downtown.
Montey: I have lived in the 4th District for over 60 years, was raised and schooled here, the 4th District holds a place in my heart. I hope to continue the work I have done here to improve living conditions and quality of life. I hope to see, through involvement and as alderman, to see a better sense of community, increase in small business activity and better employment.
Santiago: The poor state of District 4 and the suffering of many of its residents convinced me to run for office. My priorities would include enforcement of residential and commercial building code in order to restore the infrastructure and aesthetic of the district, creating and expanding youth programs for underprivileged boys and girls, and advocating for new small to medium business development in the district.
Hinca: I’m committed to my neighborhood. We need true 4th District representation — honest, transparent, unbiased and direct. I’m not a yes person. There’s a lot of cleaning up (needed), so all have a say in on it. Utilize my mediation skills to get answers to conflicts and make unbiased judgments to all concerned parties. The 4th District has a beautiful beach and riverfront; promote it more as an outdoor opportunity for local activities with local involvement. Put some art in the district. Initiate a co-op work programs, with local schools and businesses. Be Involved on different committees and inform the public.
