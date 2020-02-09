Four running for Racine's 4th District, primary on Feb. 18

RACINE — Four candidates will be on the ballot for 4th District alderman for the Feb. 18 primary election.

The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.

The four remaining candidates are: retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey; general contractor Edwin Santiago; retired facilities manager William Hinca; and catering manager Robert Case.

The 4th District is just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.

The primary will be held on Feb. 18. The top two finishers in the primary will go on to the general spring election on April 7.

City Council seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.

What motivated you to run for office and what would be your priorities if elected?