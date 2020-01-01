Four file for 4th District alderman race; Filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday

RACINE — With the deadline for candidates’ paperwork looming, so far there are four contenders for former Alderman Tracey Larrin’s seat in the city’s 4th District on the near north side.
So far, Wil Leverson and Dennis Montey have turned in all the required forms. Two more candidates, Edwin Santiago and Robert Case, have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to turn in their nomination papers.
If all four candidates file by Tuesday and their paperwork meets requirements, there will be a Feb. 18 primary in the district. The two top finishers in the primary would advance to the April 7 general school and municipal election.
Larrin cited health issues and a new job, which conflicts with city meeting times, as her reason for resigning from the council in November. She had represented the 4th District since 2016.
Longtime 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner has filed for non-candidacy. So far only one candidate has filed in her district — Jeffrey Peterson, a retired city firefighter who ran unsuccessfully against Weidner in 2016.
The only incumbent facing a contender so far is Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District, who is running against Stacy Sheppard.
Aldermen Mollie Jones of the 2nd District, Q.A. Shakoor II of the 8th, Carrie Glenn of the 10th and Jason Meekma of the 14th are running unopposed to date, though not everyone had turned in all of their paperwork at press time.
Municipal Judge Robert Weber, who was appointed by the City Council after former Judge Rebecca Mason stepped down, has filed for election. Weber turned in his paperwork on Dec. 26 and is so far running unopposed.
The deadline for the campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy and nomination papers with the city clerk is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Statements of economic interests are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.