Four advance after Yorkville Elementary District School Board primary
Four advance after Yorkville Elementary District School Board primary

YORKVILLE — Voters Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for Yorkville School Board by one.

Five candidates filed to run for two spots on the board; after Tuesday, four will go on to the general election on April 7. Incumbent board member Sara Jamison did not run for re-election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results from Tuesday's primary showed former longtime board member Dave Callewaert finishing first with 225 votes; marketing executive Lori Christiansen coming in second with 174 votes; incumbent 12-year board member Jeff Gruhn coming in third with 160 votes; and construction manager Scott Nelson rounding out the pack with 140 votes.

Eliminated from contention was Amy Malate, a stay-at-home mom, who collected 84 votes.

The traditionally quiet K-8 school district last year was rocked by controversy. In September, more than 25 members of the Yorkville Elementary School staff signed a letter to the School Board alleging a toxic working environment. Two weeks later, Jeff Peterson, who took on the superintendent role July 1 after formerly serving as principal, took a leave of absence.

Michael DeGuelle, the school’s business manager, left the school under unclear circumstances around the same time.

+3 
Jeff Gruhn, Yorkville Elementary board member

Gruhn
+3 
Dave Callewaert

Callewaert
+3 
Scott Nelson

Nelson
+3 
Lori Christiansen

Christiansen
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

