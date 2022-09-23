Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission says paroles and public safety are being wrongly conflated

RACINE — The former head of Wisconsin’s Parole Commission says paroles and public safety are being wrongly conflated by politicians seeking political gains.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has been on the attack in recent weeks against Gov. Tony Evers for the more than 880 paroles approved since the Democrat took office in January 2019, even though the governor has no direct role in the Parole Commission.

John Tate II, who is president of the Racine City Council and holds a master’s degree in social work, led the Parole Commission until June 10 when he resigned at Gov. Tony Evers’ request amid growing criticism over the planned (and later rescinded) parole of a man — Douglas Balsewicz — who murdered his wife, Johanna, in front of their children in 1997. Family members of Johanna went public with their opposition to Balsewicz’s planned parole, especially after they found out about Balsewicz being paroled through a friend and not from government officials.

Tate said during a phone interview Thursday that there is a fundamental misunderstanding about public safety and convicts being released from prison.

“Parole is entirely a data-driven process. We use specific metrics and factors to determine if someone is a reasonable risk to return to their community,” Tate said in a phone interview Thursday.

Tate said that paroling older convicts in particular pose virtually no added risk to public safety. According to Tate, public safety and the release of inmates who have served decades in prison are being improperly connected in TV advertisements supporting Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is in a tight re-election campaign against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Evers and Barnes have both advocated for shrinking Wisconsin’s prison population.

Offenders being paroled is not tantamount to “setting aside their offense,” Tate said; rather “the data tells us, at a certain age, people will naturally or inherently begin to reduce their risk for criminality … The older person is less likely to do something (criminal). Certainly, there are outliers that exist, but the likelihood of them engaging in those behaviors diminishes just based on time alone.”

Anna Kelly, spokesperson for Michels’ campaign, responded in an email Friday: “Child rapists, wife decapitators, and brutal murderers are being released back into Wisconsin communities to the horror of their victims’ families, who often say they weren’t notified.”

When the Wisconsin Legislature put “Truth in Sentencing” laws into effect in 2000, it effectively ended the possibility of parole for anyone convicted after 2000. Thus, the only people eligible for parole now were convicted in the 1990s or prior and have spent at least two decades behind bars.

Federal Department of Justice data indicates that those ages 16-24 are more than twice as likely to commit violent crime as those ages 35-40 and are five times more likely to commit violent crime than those ages 50-64.

“Republicans … are attributing the current reality — which is increased crime in the community, increased concerns of public safety — to things that have no bearing on those things from a data perspective. Anybody who purports themselves to be a leader should be driven by the information and the data, not the ideology,” Tate said. “Unfortunately, that’s what we’re seeing with Republicans — they’re being driven by ideology … not the reality of the data.”

Tate pointed to a trio of factors that he asserts cause rises in crime: “unemployment, pervasive poverty, gang culture.”

For Michels, he has primarily blamed anti-police sentiments — and a perceived lack of support for police among national and state leaders — for recent increases in violent crime.

When speaking at a Waukesha Donald Trump rally Aug. 5, Michels said “Crime is at a 30-year high in Wisconsin. Murder, assault, violent crime had a 30-year high (in 2020). And most of it happened in the last two years. Why? I believe it’s a byproduct of the ‘defund the police’ movement. How did we get to this point in America where less police is better, where police are bad? … How did this cultural shift happen in America? It happened through bad leadership. It’s because people like Joe Biden and Tony Evers want to coddle the criminals … What about the 99.9% of the law-abiding citizens that are the victims of these crimes? That’s who I’m going to stand up for.”

Tax burden According to the Vera Institute, a nonprofit opposed to “mass incarceration,” the average taxpayer cost per prison inmate in Wisconsin per year is $38,644 — that’s slightly higher than the U.S. average. Keeping older people behind bars longer also costs taxpayers more than locking up younger people due to older inmates’ likelihood of requiring more medical care as they age. “The National Institute of Corrections pegged the annual cost of incarcerating those 55 or older who have chronic and terminal illnesses at two to three times that for all others on average,” Pew Research Center reported in 2018.

Parole and safety

There has not been much widespread research into what effect paroles have on public safety.

A 2013 study, conducted by a Princeton University economics professor, found that inmates who had been eligible for parole but then had their eligibility revoked by legislative action in Georgia ended up becoming more dangerous in prison. “Inmates who lost parole eligibility as a consequence of the reform accumulated more disciplinary infractions, completed fewer prison rehabilitative programs and recidivated at higher rates after the reform than did a control group not subject to it,” the author of the study, Ilyana Kuziemko, wrote. Kuziemko also wrote that “release policies (i.e. allowing parole) can incentivize inmates to lower their incarceration and recidivism costs by investing in their own rehabilitation.”

However, Michael LaForest of Penn State University found that — according to Pennsylvania data — inmates released from prison before serving their full sentence had “slightly higher recidivism” than inmates who served their full sentence before being released.

Tate said that Michels, by opposing all paroles and supporting longer sentences for those who commit crimes, is “implicitly implying” that either taxes will need to be raised or community services will need to be cut. “There’s a cost to everything that we do, and everything we don’t do.”

Three governors

Evers’ campaign responded to Michels’ criticism by noting that “nearly half (of those paroled) were released because their release was required by law” and that “Evers’ parole commission has released fewer inmates via discretionary parole than Gov. Scott Walker (from 2011-2019), and nearly 50 times less than Gov. Tommy Thompson (from 1987-2001).”

However, Walker served longer than Evers has, and the Parole Commission under Evers has been “granting discretionary paroles at a slightly higher rate since Evers took office than” when Walker was governor. Walker and Thompson are both Republicans, and Thompson has endorsed Michels.

During Thompson’s 14 years as governor, largely prior to Wisconsin’s Truth in Sentencing law being enacted, more than 23,000 discretionary paroles were granted.

In a public letter Michels sent to Evers Sept. 19 that advocated for the cessation of all paroles through the end of 2022 — which would not be legal; only ceasing discretionary paroles would be possible — Tate was criticized by name. “It is nothing short of stunning that it took political pressure during an election year to finally convince you to fire John Tate,” Michels wrote. “However, I know from my time as a private sector business leader that simply firing someone is a poor substitute for actual leadership.”

Kelly said Friday: “Halting paroles for the rest of the year is the least Tony Evers can do to ensure public safety in Wisconsin, although his actions in letting Kenosha burn, allowing cities to defund the police, and trying to eliminate felony bail jumping have already proven that he will always prioritize coddling criminals over protecting Wisconsin families.”