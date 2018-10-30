Meet the Candidates

CANDIDATE: Joseph Buckley

AGE: 56

RESIDENCE: City of Racine

PROFESSION: Retired corrections officer, pastor

EDUCATION: Attended Gateway Technical College

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Pastor at House of Prayer Deliverance Church for five years; chaplain at Ridgewood Care Center; volunteer for Case High School basketball team for 17 years.

CANDIDATE: Christopher Schmaling

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Mount Pleasant

PROFESSION: Racine County Sheriff

EDUCATION: Associate's degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College; pursued a bachelor's degree at Carthage College; attended the Police Training Institute in Champaign, Illinois; taken classes at Milwaukee Area Technical College; took part in the Badger Sheriff's Association of Wisconsin School of Leadership; attended Advanced Death Investigation School from the Division of Criminal Investigations in Green Lake

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Racine County Sheriff (since 2011)

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Created the first-ever Reserve Deputy and Racine Sheriff’s Youth Explorers programs; sat on the state NAMI board; have taken part in many community events including, Empty Bowls, K-9 fundraisers, Boy Scout events, Blankets for Homeless, Cops ‘n Kids Book Giveaways, Annual Policeman’s Ball; supporter of the Faith, Hope & Love organization; promoter of Cody Struble’s Annual Toy Drive; Bike Helmet Giveaway; Safety Day for Kids at the Racine County Fair; Breakfast With a Cop; Christmas With a Co; contributing member of the Schools of Hope; speaker at youth career days; active member of the Wisconsin Badger Sheriff’s Association and National Sheriff’s Association.