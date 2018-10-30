RACINE COUNTY — The incumbent sheriff faces a challenge from a longtime corrections officer turned pastor who is looking to bring changes to the benefits corrections officers receive.
Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1995, and has been sheriff since 2011.
The challenger is Joseph Buckley, who is running as a Democrat and is the pastor at House of Prayer Deliverance Church. He served as a corrections officer at the Racine County Jail for 24 years.
Following are answers the candidates provided on topical issues in the campaign. Candidates’ answers are listed in alphabetical order. To see the candidates’ responses to questions on the impact of Foxconn on law enforcement and what motivated the candidates to seek the office, click on this story online at journaltimes.com/fall-elections.
What motivated you to run for office?
Buckley: I’ve worked in law enforcement for 24 years. I think I can do a better job than the sheriff we now have. I will work with the correction officers to get them protective status. I will fully staff the jail and road. I want to have the deputies at top pay at seven years (of experience). I want inmates to get job training. If inmates get jobs, crime will go down.
Schmaling: Having been born and raised in a large Catholic family and being the youngest of nine siblings, I watched my parents struggle as factory workers to provide for our family’s daily needs, although we never went without. They instilled in us that a strong work ethic and honesty produces a solid moral compass, which I have used to guide my self-motivation as sheriff. The passion I have in running for my third term as sheriff is as strong as the day I was sworn in as a deputy nearly 24 years ago.
How do you balance, or plan to balance, providing law enforcement services to the more highly populated east side of the county, while also serving the more rural areas?
Buckley: I will work with the city and serve rural areas. You must serve the whole county. Working together will help reduce crime in the whole county.
Schmaling: The hardworking men and women of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office currently struggle to meet the increased demands of public safety throughout the entire county. I am very concerned about the safety of my team and our response times to citizens in their times of need.
I insist on taking a proactive rather than reactive approach as we prepare to meet our county’s new public safety demands. In preparation, my team and I have studied the plans of public safety leaders across many regions of the country who have experienced similar economic and population growths. As a result, I have prepared a comprehensive and robust three-year plan designed to meet these needs, which is currently awaiting approval by the County Board. It is vital that the citizens of Racine County understand these public safety needs and voice their support to their County Board supervisors. A vote of “yes” for the sheriff’s budget is a vote for public safety.
What do you wish to continue doing and/or change in regard to drug crimes in Racine County?
Buckley: I think that you should enforce all drug laws. I will continue to have a drug enforcement unit.
Schmaling: The Sheriff’s Office has been a leader in tackling our county’s largest public safety threat which, sadly, is the opioid epidemic. Since the onset, I have taken a proactive, three-prong approach: lifesaving, education and enforcement.
Lifesaving measures include the implementation of nasal Narcan in squads and the jail which has saved approximately 40 lives so far. The County Jail provides addiction counseling to inmates and medication such as Vivitrol to help combat their drug addictions before being released back into the public. We have hosted opioid summits across the county as well as listening sessions to educate the community on the addictive nature of opioids.
Additionally, we have promoted 11 drop-off locations throughout Racine County for residents to properly dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit will continue targeting and arresting drug dealers who insist on putting this dangerous poison into the hands of our communities. We will continue to implement Operation Orange Bottle, targeting individuals who sell their prescription drugs.
In the past decade, there have been a number of deaths in the Racine County Jail, but there have been none in the last year. What needs to continue to be done to prevent jail deaths?
Buckley: I think if you had more medical training it would help.
Schmaling: The Racine County Jail is one of the largest pre-detention facilities in Wisconsin. We have a capacity of nearly 900 inmates and book in, on average, over 9,000 adults annually. Many inmates arrive with serious medical and mental health concerns and are seen by a nurse immediately. Upon booking into the jail, a medical history is obtained by jail staff who rely upon the person being detained to give an accurate medical history to address their medical needs. Additionally, inmates are transported to the hospital on a near-daily basis where they receive advanced emergency care.
Speaking specifically to the last eight years as sheriff, we have booked in nearly 75,000 people and have had three unfortunate deaths in the jail. A thorough investigation proved that all three deaths were the result of natural causes despite our best efforts to save their lives.
The County Jail spends over $1.5 million annually on medical care for inmates where they receive professional, top-notch care by two full-time nurses who are on duty 24 hours a day. The county jail is, in fact, a pre-detention facility with an average inmate stay of 29 days. The County Jail far exceeds the state mandate which reads, in part, “The Sheriff shall provide a reasonable degree of health care to those incarcerated.”
Moreover, the Bureau of Justice statistics reports that suicides in local jails are the leading cause of death for U.S. inmates and that more than one-third of all deaths at local jails are self-inflicted. I am proud to report that in the last eight years, we have not had a single suicide in the Racine County Jail, which I attribute to the 22 programs we offer to inmates in the jail as well as suicide identification and prevention training for deputies and officers.
Approximately two years ago, I revamped the religious services provided in the jail. We have been blessed to have Pastor Anthony Balistreri and his host of volunteers that provide much-needed religious services to inmates as well as my staff. Their services have been well-received by all and has promoted stability in those who are incarcerated and has provided support to deputies’ and officers’ emotional well-being.
The Step-Down program that I have implemented discreetly identifies at-risk inmates, and measures are undertaken to keep them safe. The reality is inmates at the County Jail receive and have far better access to healthcare and life-saving measures than many people in surrounding communities. Lastly, I’m proud to report that our highly trained first responders have saved multiple lives in the jail, including heart attacks, attempted suicides, choking and drug overdoses. Lives saved within the jail unfortunately do not receive the same media attention as lives that have been lost.
What changes, if any, need to be instituted as Foxconn’s presence becomes more prevalent? Should there be any changes to law enforcement and traffic policing on the Interstate?
Buckley: You need to have more enforcement. Yes (there should be changes) because you are going to have more traffic than before.
Schmaling: The sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the entire county and is not subject to just “policing the Interstate.” Although some communities have a police department that we provide supplemental services to, at the end of the day, the sheriff by statute is responsible for the entire county’s safety and security by investigating crimes and enforcing local and state laws.
That said, with the community growing rapidly and my proposed budget at the ready, we will be in a much better position to respond to the county’s increasing demands of calls for service in effectively providing a new layer of public safety. My proactive and forward-thinking budget calls for additional staffing to help combat human trafficking, internet crimes against children, domestic violence, drugged/drunk driving, fatal accidents, elderly abuse and scams, assistance to those who are addicted to drugs and targets those who distribute drugs, to name a few.
Overall, what changes do you wish to institute as sheriff? What do you hope stays the same?
Buckley: I think the department needs to be more people-friendly. (We should keep) working with other departments.
Schmaling: My comprehensive 2019 budget is in response to our county’s growth and changes. I have never been of the “status quo” mindset or “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” In law enforcement, we must be willing to proactively adapt to our communities’ growing needs and changes. Solutions that solved yesterday’s problems do not necessarily solve tomorrow’s.
That said, everything is subject to change. I value the support of the hardworking men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, and I am deeply committed to maintaining adequate staffing levels while providing our deputies and correctional officers with the finest training and equipment to keep them safe in the execution of their duties and bringing them home safely to their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.