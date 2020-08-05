Five Republicans, all pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment, vie to succeed Dave Craig in state Senate

WATERFORD — Five conservatives are vying to get the Republican nomination to succeed Dave Craig, who had become known as one of the most economically conservative voices in the Wisconsin state Senate, now that Craig has announced he will retire representing District 28 at the end of his current term.
The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday with absentee voting already well underway. The winner will likely face off on Nov. 3 against the only Democrat who has thrown his name into the ring — Adam Murphy, a self-described moderate who asserts “health care should be a basic American right” and is the owner of multimillion-dollar Franklin-based software business Big Bang LLC.
The five Republican candidates are:
Steve Bobowski:
- A trainer/CEO with Dale Carnegie Training, former president of Riddell Sports
Julian Bradley: A former Democrat and ex-professional wrestler endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker
- and former state Sen. Leah Vukmir.
- : An administrative law judge, who graduated from Marquette Law School in 2004
Jim Engstrand
- : Who was raised on dairy farm, served in U.S. Army for 27 years, retired as a colonel
- : Who has his own legal practice
All five GOP hopefuls align themselves as protectors of the second amendment and pro-life voters.
District 28 includes parts of four counties, including the Village and Town of Waterford in Racine County; Franklin, Greenfield, Greendale and Hales Corners in Milwaukee County; Muskego, Big Bend, most of Vernon and parts of New Berlin and the Town of Waukesha in Waukesha County; and areas of Walworth County east of the Village of East Troy and south of Highway L.
The District has elected a Republican every election since 1997.
Q: What is one thing that you believe Sen. Craig did well in the state Legislature that you would like to continue, if elected?
BOBOWSKI: As a Commissioner on the Franklin Economic Development Commission and Board Member of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce, I was able to work with David at several of our functions. I appreciate his accessibility and willingness to support local efforts. As our State Senator, I look to be even more involved in the community, participating when and where my presence would be of benefit. In addition to public and civic events, I welcome the opportunity to participate in events including high school, grammar school, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, Chamber of Commerce, parades and festivals.
BRADLEY: Senator Craig fought passionately for conservative ideals, opposing big government policies brought forward not only from Democrats but from other Republicans as well. I look forward to continuing that fight, and I’m grateful for Senator Craig’s commitment to representing the 28th Senate District with integrity.
CROFT: Senator Craig always stood his ground and put his constituents and his district first, even before party lines. He understood that every lawmaker decision has an impact on our fundamental civil liberties and state’s economy. The government’s overreach has curtailed our freedoms to the point where what is not permitted is prohibited. We need a Senator that will follow Senator Craig’s lead and will have the strength to stand up for our district, stop the mandates and nonsense legislation that curtail our freedom.
ENGSTRAND: He actually fought for the Personhood of the unborn. This tells me he is a man of God, truth and light guided his principles and his policy. It is why I decided to get into this race, while the other candidates all express support for Pro Life none of the others will VOCALLY and Boldly fight for the unborn. I will with everything, nothing is a greater abomination then the butchering and then selling of God’s Children body parts! I will continue to pursue an amendment to our constitution to provide the unborn personhood rights.
GRIFFIN: As elected officials we are called to be good stewards of taxpayer money. Sen. Craig was a fiscal conservative who fought for the taxpayers of this district. Under his watch, we saw the Milwaukee County “stadium tax” end, which brought our sales tax down. I would continue to follow his conservative message by only voting on fair and balanced budgets that are good for the taxpayers and good for Wisconsin.
Q: What is one thing that you DON’T believe Sen. Craig did well in the state Legislature that you would do differently, if elected?
BOBOWSKI: We are living in a COVID-19 world which needs new skills and talents. In this new world, I plan to be more involved in the economic development of our district. The first initiative is to support our existing businesses by reducing costly regulations and red tape associated with innovation and development. The second economic initiative is to bring new businesses into our district. New good paying jobs means higher wages and happier Wisconsinites. And third, we need to get our students back in school. Education and worker training are key to today’s workforce and tomorrow’s future.
BRADLEY: Senator Craig did a great job in both the Assembly and the Senate and should be commended for his years of service in the Legislature. In the next session, we will have new issues to focus on including our post-COVID recovery, and, addressing the surge in crime rates — which will only increase if we don’t do something to stop the movement to defund law enforcement.
CROFT: Senator Craig was a leader on gun rights in the Wisconsin Senate but he was unable to bring SB169 to the senate floor. This would have allowed conceal carry license holders to remain lawfully carrying while on school grounds: for example in the parking lot while dropping kids off at school, NOT in school buildings. There is a federal but not a state exception.
Another issue is the development of land near the crossroads I-43 and Highway 164 in Big Bend. This could have created an estimated $100 million in new property values and $1 million in property tax revenue over the next two decades. The holdup was the cost of the public infrastructure needed.
ENGSTRAND: Frankly, I don’t have a problem with anything he did. I know that he was well connected with his district constituents and was willing to boldly stand for the morally right positions and was not dissuaded from pushing Pro American Christian , Constitutional Policies. I do believe I would compliment all of this and continue to carry on Senator Craigs legacy. With that I would bring a fearless and persistent offense VOCALLY going after the authoritarian cry bullies legally and challenging their attempt to destroy and cancel our culture.
GRIFFIN: Sen. Craig was one of my inspirations behind running for this office. I thought he was an excellent state Senator. There were a few of his bills that were not ultimately passed that I think should be revisited:
- 2019 AB 173: This bill required the Department of Revenue to display on its website information relating to the amounts of general-purpose revenue collected in this state and the purposes for which the amounts are spent. This bill would provide the public with the true cost of government and give much needed transparency to how the public’s money is spent.
- 2019 SB 282: This bill provided that a municipal or county vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax, may be imposed only if approved by a majority of electors voting in a referendum at a regularly scheduled election. The bill would provide the public with smarter way to levy “taxes” on themselves.
