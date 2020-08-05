Five Republicans, all pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment, vie to succeed Dave Craig in state Senate

Jim Engstrand

PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None

HIGHEST LEVEL OF EDUCATION: Winona State University, bachelor of science business administration/marketing; pursuing online MBA from Liberty University

OCCUPATION: Farmhand on family dairy farm, 27 years with U.S. Army (Iraq deputy division surgeon 2009-2010, served as director of the Army's National Disaster Medical System), insurance claims manager at Progressive Insurance and American Family Insurance, past COO of Community Dental Partners current owner of Great American Comfort Shoes Inc.

RELEVANT COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Wisconsin Lutheran & Missouri Synod Lutheran, current member at Beautiful Savior Waukesha; taught vacation bible school and Sunday School; political campaigning for Cindy Werner Campaign for U.S. Congress Wis. Dist 4; ran in 2012 and 2014 Republican primaries for Congress in Texas District 36; ran in 2010 Republican primary for Congress in Minnesota; 2007 Steve Drazkowski for Minnesota House Campaign Chair; U.S. Congressman John Kline Executive Committee member; Tim Pawlenty for governor volunteer; Norm Coleman for Senator volunteer; John Kline for Congress volunteer; Republican Party Goodhue County Vice Co-Chair in 2000