Everything that Racine County residents will get to vote on Tuesday, April 6

Tuesday, April 6, marks Election Day, the first major Wisconsin election of 2021. Here is every contested race and referendum Racine County voters get to weigh in on:
On every ballot in the county
State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly v. Deborah Kerr
Court of Appeals Judge District II: Jeffrey Davis v. Shelley Grogan
Brighton School District
Voters in Kansasville will be asked to respond “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the School District Number 1, Town of Brighton, Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,975,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at the school building, including science and technology lab and classroom space; site safety, parking and traffic flow improvements; capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
Burlington (city)
Alderperson, District 1: Shad Branen v. Joann Mulliken-Koenecke
Alderperson, District 2: Christopher Wiess v. Bob Grandi
Alderperson, District 4: Bill Smitz v. Kimberly Roegner
Burlington (town)
Chairperson: Matthew Allan Snorek v. Jeff Lang
Supervisor No. 2: Neal Czaplewski v. Brian Fliss
Burlington Area School District (0777)
Member (vote for 2): Taylor M. Wishau v. Marlo Brown v. Diane Wood
Caledonia
Trustee No. 5: David Prott v. Holly McManus
Muskego-Norway School Board (3857)
Member (vote for 3): Terri Boyer v. Laurie Kontney v. James Bryce v. Tracy Blair v. Kevin Zimmermann v. Joseph Boschert
North Cape School Board (4690)
Member: Daniel Hying v. Karl Winderl
North Bay
President: C. Rocco Castellano v. Mark J. Schall
Racine (city)
Alderperson, District 1: Susan Wagner v. Jeff Coe
Alderperson, District 5: Nick Bonczkowski v. Melissa Kaprelian
Alderperson, District 13: Natalia Taft v. Jason H. Williams
Racine Unified School District
Member, District 5: Jane Brewer Barbian v. Ally Docksey
Member, District 6: Carmella Venturini v. Auntavia A. Jackson
Rochester
Trustees (vote for 3): Russ Kumbier v. Gary J. Beck v. Doug Webb v. Nick Ahlers
Sturtevant
President: Mike Rosenbaum v. Walter Davis
Union Grove
President: Mike Aimone v. Steve Wicklund
Trustee No. 1: Patrick Brinkman v. Eugene Faust
Trustee No. 5: Kristine Faust v. Jennifer Ditscheit
Union Grove High School District
Member: Jason N. Sonnenberg v. Jason L. Skalecki
Waterford Union High School
Member (vote for two): Patrick W. Goldammer vs. Dennis G. Purtell vs. Don Engler
Westosha Central School District
Member: John Poole v. Cheryl Baysinger
Voters will be asked to respond “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the Central High School District of Westosha, Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety and security improvements; construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovations and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
Wind Point
President: John Polodna v. Susan C. Sanabria
Trustees (vote for 3): Don Gloo v. Milt Habeck v. Mike Rohrer v. Martin Meissner v. Kate Maurer