Everything that Racine County residents will get to vote on Tuesday, April 6
Everything that Racine County residents will get to vote on Tuesday, April 6

Election logo 2021

Tuesday, April 6, marks Election Day, the first major Wisconsin election of 2021. Here is every contested race and referendum Racine County voters get to weigh in on:

On every ballot in the county

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly v. Deborah Kerr

Court of Appeals Judge District II: Jeffrey Davis v. Shelley Grogan

Brighton School District

Voters in Kansasville will be asked to respond “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the School District Number 1, Town of Brighton, Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,975,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at the school building, including science and technology lab and classroom space; site safety, parking and traffic flow improvements; capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Burlington (city)

Alderperson, District 1: Shad Branen v. Joann Mulliken-Koenecke

Alderperson, District 2: Christopher Wiess v. Bob Grandi

Alderperson, District 4: Bill Smitz v. Kimberly Roegner

Burlington (town)

Chairperson: Matthew Allan Snorek v. Jeff Lang

Supervisor No. 2: Neal Czaplewski v. Brian Fliss

Burlington Area School District (0777)

Member (vote for 2): Taylor M. Wishau v. Marlo Brown v. Diane Wood

Caledonia

Trustee No. 5: David Prott v. Holly McManus

Muskego-Norway School Board (3857)

Member (vote for 3): Terri Boyer v. Laurie Kontney v. James Bryce v. Tracy Blair v. Kevin Zimmermann v. Joseph Boschert

North Cape School Board (4690)

Member: Daniel Hying v. Karl Winderl

North Bay

President: C. Rocco Castellano v. Mark J. Schall

Racine (city)

Alderperson, District 1: Susan Wagner v. Jeff Coe

Alderperson, District 5: Nick Bonczkowski v. Melissa Kaprelian

Alderperson, District 13: Natalia Taft v. Jason H. Williams

Racine Unified School District

Member, District 5: Jane Brewer Barbian v. Ally Docksey

Member, District 6: Carmella Venturini v. Auntavia A. Jackson

Rochester

Trustees (vote for 3): Russ Kumbier v. Gary J. Beck v. Doug Webb v. Nick Ahlers

Sturtevant

President: Mike Rosenbaum v. Walter Davis

Union Grove

President: Mike Aimone v. Steve Wicklund

Trustee No. 1: Patrick Brinkman v. Eugene Faust

Trustee No. 5: Kristine Faust v. Jennifer Ditscheit

Union Grove High School District

Member: Jason N. Sonnenberg v. Jason L. Skalecki

Waterford Union High School

Member (vote for two): Patrick W. Goldammer vs. Dennis G. Purtell vs. Don Engler

Westosha Central School District

Member: John Poole v. Cheryl Baysinger

Voters will be asked to respond “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the Central High School District of Westosha, Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety and security improvements; construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovations and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Wind Point

President: John Polodna v. Susan C. Sanabria

Trustees (vote for 3): Don Gloo v. Milt Habeck v. Mike Rohrer v. Martin Meissner v. Kate Maurer

Who won?

Visit JournalTimes.com Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for immediate election results, or pick up a copy of Thursday's newspaper for a full rundown.

What will be on MY ballot?

To know exactly what races you will be able voting on, visit myvote.wi.gov and input your address to be shown a sample ballot.

