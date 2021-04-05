Everything that Racine County residents will get to vote on tomorrow

Waterford Union High School

Westosha Central School District

Voters will be asked to respond “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the Central High School District of Westosha, Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety and security improvements; construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovations and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”