Evers likes the idea of sending a mail-in ballot to every voter in Wisconsin, but wants the legislature to approve it

"Governor Evers just proposed procuring, printing, verifying, and mandating the mailing of millions of ballots within ten days," Fitzgerald said. "Even he knows that’s not logistically feasible. The clerks of this state should know this is a complete fantasy."

The mayors of Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine have all asked for the election to be pushed back. And Mayor Cory Mason asked for certain typical election fraud defenses, such as the need for a signing witness and voter ID, to be waived temporarily.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supports the mail-in plan.

“The Legislature should convene immediately to implement policies that will allow us to achieve a complete and safe election. We need to provide avenues for every Wisconsin voter to safely participate in this election, and the governor’s proposal to send an absentee ballot to every registered Wisconsin voter is a strong start," Neubauer said in a statement. “Knowing that Republican leadership does not want to delay the election, I hope that Speaker Vos will convene the Assembly as soon as possible to vote on these proposals and provide every voter the opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”