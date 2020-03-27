Evers likes the idea of sending a mail-in ballot to every voter in Wisconsin, but wants the legislature to approve it

Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that, although he still does not support postponing the April 7, he does like the idea of automatically sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state.
It's theoretically possible for Evers to send the mail-in ballots via executive order, but has decided not to do that.
Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's chief legal counsel, said that doing so could likely lead to a lawsuit. The state is already facing no less than four lawsuits regarding the April 7 election, with citizen's groups and the City of Green Bay alleging that moving forward with an election would be irresponsible during the COVID-19 outbreak and "Safer at Home" order.
“I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot in April," Evers said Friday.
Republican leaders Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; and Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agree with the governor that the election date should not be changed, but don't necessarily agree with Evers' want to mail out ballots.
Fitzgerald, in a statement Friday, claimed it would be practically impossible to send out that many ballots — there are more than 3.3 million registered voters in Wisconsin.
"Governor Evers just proposed procuring, printing, verifying, and mandating the mailing of millions of ballots within ten days," Fitzgerald said. "Even he knows that’s not logistically feasible. The clerks of this state should know this is a complete fantasy."
The mayors of Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine have all asked for the election to be pushed back. And Mayor Cory Mason asked for certain typical election fraud defenses, such as the need for a signing witness and voter ID, to be waived temporarily.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supports the mail-in plan.
“The Legislature should convene immediately to implement policies that will allow us to achieve a complete and safe election. We need to provide avenues for every Wisconsin voter to safely participate in this election, and the governor’s proposal to send an absentee ballot to every registered Wisconsin voter is a strong start," Neubauer said in a statement. “Knowing that Republican leadership does not want to delay the election, I hope that Speaker Vos will convene the Assembly as soon as possible to vote on these proposals and provide every voter the opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”
The State of Washington, one of the epicenters of the outbreak in the U.S., already does the vast majority of its voting by mail.
Clerks and elected officials across the state have been repeatedly asking for voters to register online and request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov, rather than trying to vote in person.
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.
