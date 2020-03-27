You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Evers likes the idea of sending a mail-in ballot to every voter in Wisconsin, but wants the legislature to approve it
1 comment
topical alert top story

Evers likes the idea of sending a mail-in ballot to every voter in Wisconsin, but wants the legislature to approve it

Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that, although he still does not support postponing the April 7, he does like the idea of automatically sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state.

It's theoretically possible for Evers to send the mail-in ballots via executive order, but has decided not to do that.

Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's chief legal counsel, said that doing so could likely lead to a lawsuit. The state is already facing no less than four lawsuits regarding the April 7 election, with citizen's groups and the City of Green Bay alleging that moving forward with an election would be irresponsible during the COVID-19 outbreak and "Safer at Home" order.

Tony Evers

Evers

“I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot in April," Evers said Friday.

Republican leaders Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; and Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agree with the governor that the election date should not be changed, but don't necessarily agree with Evers' want to mail out ballots.

Fitzgerald, in a statement Friday, claimed it would be practically impossible to send out that many ballots — there are more than 3.3 million registered voters in Wisconsin.

"Governor Evers just proposed procuring, printing, verifying, and mandating the mailing of millions of ballots within ten days," Fitzgerald said. "Even he knows that’s not logistically feasible. The clerks of this state should know this is a complete fantasy."

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason

The mayors of Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine have all asked for the election to be pushed back. And Mayor Cory Mason asked for certain typical election fraud defenses, such as the need for a signing witness and voter ID, to be waived temporarily.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supports the mail-in plan.

Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer

“The Legislature should convene immediately to implement policies that will allow us to achieve a complete and safe election. We need to provide avenues for every Wisconsin voter to safely participate in this election, and the governor’s proposal to send an absentee ballot to every registered Wisconsin voter is a strong start," Neubauer said in a statement. “Knowing that Republican leadership does not want to delay the election, I hope that Speaker Vos will convene the Assembly as soon as possible to vote on these proposals and provide every voter the opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”

The State of Washington, one of the epicenters of the outbreak in the U.S., already does the vast majority of its voting by mail.

Clerks and elected officials across the state have been repeatedly asking for voters to register online and request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov, rather than trying to vote in person.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News