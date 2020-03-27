Evers favors mail-in ballots for all voters; Vos says it's 'invitation for voter fraud'

Vos sent a statement Friday on behalf of the Republican caucus that stated, "His last-minute scheme of a mail-in ballot election is logistically impossible and incredibly flawed. In fact, other states say it’s impossible to implement, especially two weeks before the election with countless staffing, postal and safety considerations; our local clerks are already running out of ballots and supplies."

It continued, "The governor’s idea is merely a statewide invitation for voter fraud. More than 100,000 votes have already been cast and 600,000 additional absentee ballots have been sent out, meaning that a large number of voters could receive two ballots. And because the voter rolls are not updated, ballots would go to thousands of people who may have moved. It was careless and reckless for Governor Evers to even make this suggestion.”

Fitzgerald, in a statement Friday, also said it would be practically impossible to send out that many ballots, as there are more than 3.3 million registered voters in Wisconsin.

"Governor Evers just proposed procuring, printing, verifying, and mandating the mailing of millions of ballots within 10 days," Fitzgerald said. "Even he knows that’s not logistically feasible. The clerks of this state should know this is a complete fantasy."