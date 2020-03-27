You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Evers favors mail-in ballots for all voters; Vos says it's 'invitation for voter fraud'
4 comments
topical alert top story
COVID-19 Election impact

Evers favors mail-in ballots for all voters; Vos says it's 'invitation for voter fraud'

Taking precautions

Rosalyn Smith, with the City of Racine Health Department, checks the temperature of a voter on Wednesday as she enters City Hall. City health workers are checking temperatures as a precaution to keep poll workers safe because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Cory Mason has since called for the election to be delayed so that all voters can send in their ballots by mail. 

 Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times

Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that, although he still does not support postponing the April 7 election, he does like the idea of automatically sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state.

However, Republican leadership in the Legislature, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are strongly opposed to it, with Vos calling the idea "a last-minute scheme" and "invitation for voter fraud." 

It's theoretically possible for Evers to order the mail-in ballots via executive order, but he has decided not to do that.

Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's chief legal counsel, said that doing so could likely lead to a lawsuit. The state is already facing no fewer than four lawsuits regarding the April 7 election, with citizen's groups and the City of Green Bay alleging that moving forward with an election would be irresponsible during the COVID-19 outbreak and "Safer at Home" order. 

Tony Evers

Evers

“I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot in April," Evers said Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; and Vos agree with the governor that the election date should not be changed, but don't necessarily agree with Evers' desire to mail out ballots.

Vos sent a statement Friday on behalf of the Republican caucus that stated, "His last-minute scheme of a mail-in ballot election is logistically impossible and incredibly flawed. In fact, other states say it’s impossible to implement, especially two weeks before the election with countless staffing, postal and safety considerations; our local clerks are already running out of ballots and supplies."

It continued, "The governor’s idea is merely a statewide invitation for voter fraud. More than 100,000 votes have already been cast and 600,000 additional absentee ballots have been sent out, meaning that a large number of voters could receive two ballots. And because the voter rolls are not updated, ballots would go to thousands of people who may have moved. It was careless and reckless for Governor Evers to even make this suggestion.”

Fitzgerald, in a statement Friday, also said it would be practically impossible to send out that many ballots, as there are more than 3.3 million registered voters in Wisconsin.

"Governor Evers just proposed procuring, printing, verifying, and mandating the mailing of millions of ballots within 10 days," Fitzgerald said. "Even he knows that’s not logistically feasible. The clerks of this state should know this is a complete fantasy."

The mayors of Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine have all asked for the election to be pushed back. Racine Mayor Cory Mason asked for certain typical election fraud defenses, such as the need for a signing witness and voter ID, to be waived temporarily.

Dems back the idea

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supports the mail-in plan.

Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer

“The Legislature should convene immediately to implement policies that will allow us to achieve a complete and safe election. We need to provide avenues for every Wisconsin voter to safely participate in this election, and the governor’s proposal to send an absentee ballot to every registered Wisconsin voter is a strong start," Neubauer said in a statement. “Knowing that Republican leadership does not want to delay the election, I hope that Speaker Vos will convene the Assembly as soon as possible to vote on these proposals and provide every voter the opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, whose district includes parts of the Racine and Mount Pleasant, also supports the governor's plan. 

"I completely agree with the governor’s call for widespread vote-by-mail in the upcoming spring election.  This is the best way to conduct a safe, timely election that still allows all eligible voters the chance to cast a ballot without fear of risking their health. Republican leadership has been vocal about not wanting to delay the election, so I hope they will agree that this is the best way forward and reconvene the Legislature as soon as possible to make this happen.”

The State of Washington, one of the epicenters of the outbreak in the U.S., already does the vast majority of its voting by mail.

Clerks and elected officials across the state have been repeatedly asking for voters to register online and request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov, rather than trying to vote in person.

+5 
Cory Mason

Mason
+5 
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Vos
+5 
Robert Wirch

Wirch
4 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News