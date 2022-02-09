Eric Hopkins looks to continue representing Racine's west side on County Board. Two seek to unseat him

RACINE — Three Racine residents are in the running to represent District 9 on the Racine County Board. The district covers the west side of Racine.

Incumbent Eric Hopkins, who had been District 9 supervisor from 2000 to 2002 and then again since 2020, is seeking to keep his seat.

Challengers Henry Perez and Colin McKenna are seeking election to the County Board for the first time. Perez serves as District 12 alderman on the Racine City Council. McKenna has no elected office experience.

All three candidates are heavily involved in the community. Hopkins and Perez are both involved in the Racine NAACP among other organizations. McKenna is involved in the Racine Interfaith Coalition Education Task Force.

The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 15, with early voting already underway.

The District 9 candidates were asked to submit written responses to three questions. One set of their answers appears in print, with the rest appearing in an online version of this story at JournalTimes.com.

More than half of Racine County’s tax levy is spent on law enforcement. Do you think local government should cut back on law enforcement spending or continue making it by far the county’s highest tax levy priority?

HOPKINS: I believe we should always be evaluating how government spending can produce the best and highest results for creating a safe environment for our residents, their children and families. While law enforcement's purpose is in the area of public safety, there are other means to improve public safety such as social services and addressing economic and educational needs in the community. We should be open to considering those other means (with our limited financial resources).

MCKENNA: Law enforcement spending should be the priority for the safety of our Racine County residents. We need to look at grants for law enforcement and apply for them. It will help save money. The Racine County Board authorized the acceptance of $323,000 Smart Prosecution grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant will fund equipment and staff to support the Racine Country District Attorney’s office and multi-agency task force to reduce gun crimes in our community.

PEREZ: Public Safety is one of the most important issues in a civil society. It is foundational to everything else. If law cannot be enforced, it compromises public safety, the well-being of residents, and the need to feel safe as we are in our homes and businesses, even as we travel and recreate. Right now, we are experiencing an increase in crime because of COVID. We find that there is more mental health issues that require not only a mental health response, but also a law enforcement response. Law enforcement needs to remain the county’s highest budgetary priority.

What other issues do you see in the race?

HOPKINS: One issue is youth crime prevention and diversion with innovative programs like Credible Messengers. Another is financial transparency and accountability with the federal pandemic relief funds. One last issue is greater awareness and access to county resources that connect residents to family supporting jobs.

MCKENNA: Transportation: Expand transportation so workers can get to jobs and Racine County residents can get to places they need to go and have service for Racine County residents.

American Rescue Plan Act funds: The county needs to decide how that’s spent and should get input from Racine County residents.

Job growth: Making sure our incentive to companies turn into jobs our residents expect.

PEREZ: Honest, open and transparent government is always important because the electorate needs to understand and feel secure in that their hard earned monies which are going to support the services that the county provides are not frivolous in nature but well spent with lasting community impact that can serve all members of our society in an equitable manner.

I also see the need for representation that is effective and informed. There needs to be opportunity for the constituencies to be heard and respected, and government has a responsibility to act, when possible and effective, to fulfill those needs.

Why should voters choose you for County Board?

HOPKINS: I have over 10 years of strong community engagement, and my love and commitment to our community’s success remains strong. I will continue to be a voice for diversity and inclusion which makes our community stronger. I would consider it an honor to continue my position on the county board as I promote a shared vision for a brighter, more prosperous Racine for all of us.

MCKENNA: I would be a County Board supervisor who works only for you and representing the 9th District.

PEREZ: I believe the voters should chose me for County Board because I bring a unique perspective into the discussion. I have been an elected official since 2013. I am known to reach across the table when necessary and stand firm when I don't believe that what's being done is right. I’m currently a middle school special education teacher and a pastor, I have decades of law enforcement and security experience. I have been endorsed for the county supervisor position by police and fire unions. All these things give me a unique perspective and qualify me to be your representative.

Eric Hopkins AGE: 48 HOME ADDRESS: 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine PAST ELECTED OFFICE: District 9 Racine County Board Supervisor from 2000-2002, vice president of the Racine branch of the NAACP from 2018-2020 OCCUPATION: Special education case manager HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Masters in school administration CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Co-chair of the Visioning a Greater Racine Education and Youth Wave Team, RUSD Strategic Planning Committee

Colin McKenna AGE: 61 HOME ADDRESS: 724 Crabtree Lane, Racine PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: iLIFE worker HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Mitchell Vocational Technical College, baking diploma, in Mitchell, South Dakota CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Racine Interfaith Coalition Education Task Force, Racine Churchmen's Club Member, Lutheran Church of Resurrection Member, Park High School Parent Teacher Student Association, Goodland Montessori School Parent Teacher Association

Henry Perez AGE: 60 HOME ADDRESS: 1017 Kentucky St., Racine PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Alderman of the 12th District of the City of Racine since 2013 OCCUPATION: Middle school special education teacher at Racine Unified School District and the associate pastor of Dayspring Church in Kenosha. Retired police sergeant and state attorney investigator (Miami, Florida). HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Master of arts in theology from Miami Christian College CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: President of the Church Council at Dayspring Church, member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, member of the NAACP, member of the Friends of Cesar Chavez Community Center and a City of Racine Council member serving in the public safety and licensing committee and a cemetery commissioner.

For answers to additional questions, find this story at JournalTimes.com.

