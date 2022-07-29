Elections commissioners want to see Racine County man prosecuted for requesting other people's ballots

Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission say they want to see a Racine County man prosecuted and possibly imprisoned for intentionally committing a felony in an attempt to illustrate what he sees as a vulnerability in WEC's online system, a vulnerability that elections officials say is being blown out of proportion.

The man, Harry Wait, admitted in emails to elected officials and in conversations with multiple journalists that he used MyVote.Wi.Gov to surreptitiously request the absentee ballots of Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

This is a felony. Wait said he knew it was a crime when he did it and video of him doing it was uploaded to the internet.

"It seems to me, the way to stop fraud is to prosecute fraud," Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic appointee, said during an emergency WEC meeting Thursday night. "As soon as a few people go to prison for falsely using people's names, that (fraud) is going to stop ... This cannot wait."

Another Democratic appointee, Commissioner Ann Jacobs, said she fears "a cascade of imitators" could follow in Wait's wake if prosecutors do not move quickly to criminally charge Wait and thus potentially deter future copycats.

"I'm astonished and outraged that he (Wait) thinks this is something cute, when what he's doing is committing crimes and bragging about it in an attempt to undermine our voting system," Jacobs said. "People think it's cute to commit a crime to undermine elections. That needs to be stopped, and it needs to be stopped now."

During that same meeting Thursday, the commission moved to take preventative measures to prevent the kind of fraud Wait said he fears could occur if MyVote is abused.

What Wait admitted to doing

The MyVote website can be used to request the ballot of someone who has voted by mail previously by submitting solely the voter's date of birth and name. The requestor is then able to request the ballot be sent to an address that is different from the registered address of the voter.

If the registered voter had only voted in person on Election Day previously, what Wait attempted to do would not be possible without access to the registered voter's government-issued ID, according to WEC. That is because WEC would not have the voter's ID on file, while WEC would have the voter's ID on file for someone who has voted by mail previously.

As it appears both Vos and Mason have voted by mail in the past, Wait said he was able to request their ballots (and the ballots of about 10 friends of his) via MyVote.

"In his desperation to support Donald Trump’s big lie, Mr. Wait has himself become the very thing he claims to despise: a felon attempting to steal votes," Mason said in a statement Thursday.

It is not clear if any ballots have actually been mailed to Wait's address in the Town of Dover as he requested. Wait said Thursday no ballots had arrived, but he suspects some may show up in the coming days. He also told a Journal Times reporter that he had a friend in Michigan try to request his (Wait's) ballot via MyVote, but the irregularity was noticed by the local clerk, who then contacted Wait and no ballot was sent.

On Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office tried to raise an alarm about the same issue Wait is now making headlines for.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, RCSO cited complaints from members of the public about alleged "vulnerabilities" in MyVote that could allow potential fraudsters to request absentee ballots online on behalf of others and sent to any address.

In a statement Wednesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “I am disheartened by the apparent vulnerabilities in MyVote Wisconsin that are ripe for fraud, and everyone — no matter their political leanings — should join in requesting a thorough, statewide, investigation into this significant election integrity issue.”

The RCSO and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, have both called for WEC to stop allowing voters to request their absentee ballot be sent to an address that officials do not have on file.

WEC has not obliged. Officials indicated Thursday that complying with what the Sheriff's Office has asked may even violate state law.

"There is no indication of any vulnerability," Meagan Wolfe, the appointed administrator of WEC, said Thursday in prepared remarks. "The MyVote web application requires a person to provide the same information or more information than he or she would have to provide if the person made the ballot request through traditional mail."

Wolfe did not appear concerned about widespread fraud being carried out in the way Wait and the RCSO aimed to highlight. "There are many checks in the system at both the state and the local level to prevent and detect such activity," she said.

Voter ID and the internet

Under Wisconsin state law, registered voters do not need to provide their voter ID every time they request an absentee ballot, even though a voter ID is required to be shown to vote in person every time.

To require a voter ID to be provided electronically or physically for every absentee ballot request, "that would require a legislative change," Wolfe said.

Republican-appointee Bob Spindell said he could be supportive of adding more requirements to request absentee ballots, such as requiring the last four digits of the voter's social security number or their driver's license number be submitted. This could prevent Wait from attempting what he did, unless he somehow knew more of Mason's or Vos' private information beyond their respective birthdays.

But, newly appointed WEC Chair Don Millis reiterated that adding those requirements would be up to lawmakers; WEC cannot legally make the change itself.

"There's been a proposal to require photo ID for every absentee ballot application. That's not the law. I want to make sure people understand that," said Millis, a Republican appointee. "It could have been the law. But Gov. (Tony) Evers vetoed a bill that would have required it."

Letters

Two other plans were put into motion Thursday night as the Wisconsin Elections Commission aims to prevent the potential fraud as Wait and the Sheriff's Office have alleged is possible.

First, WEC is sending messages to clerks statewide, alerting them to what Wait has admitted to doing and to be on the lookout for others attempting the same. The messages would also remind clerks of their obligation to contact prosecutors if they believe election fraud has occurred or been attempted.

Wolfe said at least one such message has already been sent out following the Racine County Sheriff's Office's Wednesday Facebook post.

Secondly, next week, WEC may send a sort-of "postcard" to all current voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the current primary election be sent to an address that does not match their registered address.

Wolfe said there are 4,006 such voters and sending out a one-time letter to all of them would cost around $7,500.

The postcard would let the registered voters know that if they did not request an absentee ballot be sent to a different address then they should immediately contact authorities. If they did request the ballot to be sent to a different address, then the postcard could be ignored.

Jacobs compared the postcard to an alert from a credit card company, where the company may alert the consumer to a seemingly out of the ordinary purchase. If the purchase was rightfully made by the right person, the alert could be ignored. If the purchase was made by someone other than the rightful credit card holder, the authorities could be alerted.

WEC has another meeting planned next week.

WEC The Wisconsin Elections Commission is comprised of six people, three appointed by Republicans and three appointed by Democrats. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe is appointed to her job.

Racine County officials

Wait said that after he told Sheriff Schmaling about what he did, he asked Schmaling if he would be arrested. "Hell no," Schmaling replied, according to Wait.

Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, said she is "very concerned" about Schmaling allegedly saying Wait was not in legal trouble.

Jacobs also said she is "concerned" that Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson is looking at "all sides" of the situation, considering Wait has already admitted to committing a felony. That is in response to an email Hanson sent to The Journal Times Thursday, in which she said “I have made a request to the RCSO to start an investigation into what occurred on all sides of this issue.”