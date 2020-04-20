Elections Commission: Most Unified ballots without witness addresses will not be counted

RACINE — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has weighed in on Racine Unified School District referendum ballots that were contested on the grounds of witnesses not providing an address.
In a decision emailed to Matt O’Neill, acting counsel for RUSD during the recount, Michael Haas, staff counsel with the Wisconsin Elections Commission stated that the label with the voter’s information cannot be used to validate the witness’s signature, even if the voter and witness live in the same residence. A caveat, though, will allow counting ballots where a poll worker acting as a witness neglected to add their address.
The Elections Commission’s recommendation was not issued until about 4 p.m. so it was unclear as of press time Monday how the recommendation would impact the overall count at that point in time.
The recount is scheduled to continue Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until at least 5 p.m., at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The process, which began on Saturday, is being done by hand. The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. By the end of the day on Saturday, that margin had been reduced down to three votes.
Witness addresses the issue
Generally, there were two scenarios when witnesses did not provide their address under their signature. In some cases a family member from the same household witnessed a ballot.
Some clerks accepted those ballots because they were able to verify using voter rolls that the witness resided with the voter, and argued the voter information on the envelope, which included the address, validated the witness signature. As the recount proceeded on Monday morning, members of HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government, challenged those ballots.
“While we understand the logic in using the label with the voter’s name and address to determine the witness address and confirming that information with the poll book, in the opinion of WEC staff the witness address cannot be completed in that manner and the certificate envelope remains defective,” Haas wrote in his emailed decision. “The label with the voter information is specific to the voter, not the witness. And while the label is on the envelope, it is not part of the witness certification. Even though it seems clear that the voter and the witness reside at the same address and that is confirmed by the poll list, the statutes do not appear to permit the recount board to complete the witness address information.”
The other scenario occurred during in-person absentee voting, when a poll worker signed as a witness for a ballot. Not all poll workers included their home address under their signatures. Haas said the WEC counts these as clerical errors and those ballots should still be included in the final count.
“As page 14 of the Recount Manual outlines, voters should not be penalized for election official error, and if the recount board has reliable evidence that it was a clerk or clerk staff who neglected to list the witness address during in-person absentee voting, the board can choose to count such a ballot,” Haas wrote.
Before WEC issued its recommendation, the recount had been completed for North Bay, Wind Point, Elmwood Park and nine wards in the Village of Caledonia.
O’Neill said the decision applies to two wards that were already counted. Those challenged ballots will be re-tabulated and updated results will be posted on Tuesday. He also said he believes the WEC’s decision will make the recount process faster going forward.
Alyssa Mauk of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
