Elections Commission: Most Unified ballots without witness addresses will not be counted

Some clerks accepted those ballots because they were able to verify using voter rolls that the witness resided with the voter, and argued the voter information on the envelope, which included the address, validated the witness signature. As the recount proceeded on Monday morning, members of HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government, challenged those ballots.

“While we understand the logic in using the label with the voter’s name and address to determine the witness address and confirming that information with the poll book, in the opinion of WEC staff the witness address cannot be completed in that manner and the certificate envelope remains defective,” Haas wrote in his emailed decision. “The label with the voter information is specific to the voter, not the witness. And while the label is on the envelope, it is not part of the witness certification. Even though it seems clear that the voter and the witness reside at the same address and that is confirmed by the poll list, the statutes do not appear to permit the recount board to complete the witness address information.”