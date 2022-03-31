Elections 2022: Four vying for three seats on Elmwood Park Village Board

ELMWOOD PARK — There’s a good chance three new faces will be coming to the village board of one of Racine County’s smallest municipalities.

Voters will see four names on the ballot and will be able to vote for three of them for three open seats on the Elmwood Park Village Board.

Seeking seats are Kelli Stein, Lynda Study and Wendy Spencer. The lone incumbent whose name will appear on the ballot, Brian S. Johnson, did not reply to questions for this report.

Trustees serve two-year terms with a salary of $2,000.

If elected, what is your budget priority?

SPENCER: Our current board has done an amazing job with the budget.

STEIN: It is the responsibility of the Village Board to look for improvements and enhancements, research cost-effective ways to make those changes, and utilize the funds available in a responsible manner to achieve goals and complete projects. Elmwood Park has been on the right track taking advantage of its opportunities, and I believe that I can help continue that work.

STUDEY: My future budget priority is to continue on the track of fiscal responsibility that our Village has been working towards and to be financially conscious in the benefits of maintaining low property taxes in the village.

What is an improvement that you envision for Elmwood Park Village?

SPENCER: My goal would be to follow up with plans that have been established. Finish up road improvements and upgrades of Taylor Complex.

STEIN: The Village is limited in size and population, but that does not mean it does not face the same challenges as its larger surrounding municipalities. However, our size does put us in a unique position to be able to work as a community to address these challenges. We need to actively seek residents’ concerns and proactively search for ways to solve problems.

STUDEY: An improvement that I believe would be beneficial to the residents of Elmwood Park would be utilizing green spaces within the village and village properties to enhance both community involvement and sustainability.

How can the Village Board be a force for that improvement?

SPENCER: I base my goals on what the majority of the residents want, while listening to concerns of all.

STEIN: Trustees need to always be open to community input and feedback and to actively seek ways to address our neighbor’s concerns. I hope to act as a unifying voice on the Board and be a productive help in Village Hall. I love my community and am always willing to serve in any capacity that I am asked.

STUDEY: The Village Board can be a key factor in curating improvements to the underutilized spaces within the community by accessing grants and facilitating neighborhood volunteer opportunities.(tncms-inline)491feb30-ffcf-43cc-8385-c0de962f8e6e[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)c02235cf-d2ef-4225-9a56-3d3c1ed89008[1](/tncms-inline)

Wendy Spencer Past elected office: Previously served as trustee Occupation: Retired from RUSD after 36 years as special needs assistant; retired from Racine Masonic Center as event coordinator for 25 years Education: Case High School graduate Community Service: Current president of 4th Fest of Greater Racine (the committee that puts on the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.