Election update: City of Racine gives guidance on next week's election

RACINE — In response to a decision by U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday regarding Wisconsin April 7 election, the City of Racine has updated its guidelines for how voters can cast their ballots safely next week.
Conley decided not to postpone next week's election but did extend deadlines for requesting and submitting absentee ballots.
Racine will still have its usual 14 polling locations on Election Day, but those locations will implement curbside voting.
“With guidance from our Director of Public Health (Dottie-Kay Bowersox), we have put together a plan for Election Day that will allow voters to vote curbside, from their cars, so that we are able to maximize social distancing and help prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Election Day,” said Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge.
City staff and poll workers will direct traffic, ask if they are registered to vote, check photo ID, then will give and receive the voter's ballot. Coolidge asked that voters, if possible, bring a hard surface to write on in their cars, like a clip board or folder, so that they can easily fill out their ballot in their vehicles.
Maps of the traffic patterns at the city's polling locations and other COVID-19 updates are available at racinecoronavirus.org.
Absentee extended
Conley's decision on Thursday extended the deadline to request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The deadline to return those ballots was also extended until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13. Voters can either mail their absentee ballots in or deposit them in the red mailbox outside the west entrance of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Absentee ballots should have the signature of another adult Wisconsin resident as a witness. Poll workers and clerk staff are available at City Hall to sign as witnesses, if needed. If voters have made reasonable effort and still cannot find a witness for their ballot, the City Clerk asked that they please write the word “COVID-19” or “coronavirus” on the witness signature line on the envelope to indicate that the ballot should still be accepted.
Early in-person absentee voting was still available on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall and was still scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Health department staff will screen voters at the entrance. Curbside service is also available.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and conducting an election in the midst of a pandemic is extremely difficult," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. "I ask that voters vote early or via mailed absentee ballot if at all possible. But if you do come to the polls on Election Day please be patient with the dedicated staff and elections workers. We are taking extraordinary measure to keep social distancing, protect public health, and prevent unnecessary community spread of coronavirus."
As of Friday, the city was under the assumption that results from the election would not be announced until April 13, but was working to verify that.
Concerned about COVID-19?
