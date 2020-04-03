Election update: City of Racine gives guidance on next week's election

Absentee extended

Conley's decision on Thursday extended the deadline to request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The deadline to return those ballots was also extended until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13. Voters can either mail their absentee ballots in or deposit them in the red mailbox outside the west entrance of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

Absentee ballots should have the signature of another adult Wisconsin resident as a witness. Poll workers and clerk staff are available at City Hall to sign as witnesses, if needed. If voters have made reasonable effort and still cannot find a witness for their ballot, the City Clerk asked that they please write the word “COVID-19” or “coronavirus” on the witness signature line on the envelope to indicate that the ballot should still be accepted.

Early in-person absentee voting was still available on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall and was still scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Health department staff will screen voters at the entrance. Curbside service is also available.