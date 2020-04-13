Election results to be announced today

RACINE COUNTY — After the tumultuous lead-up to the April 7 election, those election results are scheduled to be released late this afternoon.
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said that as with normal election nights, municipalities will finish processing absentee ballots and then run their tabulation machines, which will transmit those results to the county.
Wisconsin election officials told local clerks after an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to abide by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballots postmarked no later than election day will count as they prepare to tally results from the state’s spring election, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on April 6, the day before the election, that absentee ballots had to be hand-delivered to clerks on Tuesday or postmarked no later than Tuesday to count. The court left in place a lower judge’s ruling that clerks will have until today to receive those ballots and counting can’t begin until 4 p.m. today.
Christensen said results will be published on the county’s website starting at 4 p.m.
“Depending on how rapidly they come in, we may post them periodically or all at once,” Christensen stated in an email. “Those results for each reporting unit will be a complete total of all of the absentee ballots processed, as well as the in-person votes cast at the polls.”
The AP reported that the process should go faster than on a normal election night, since tallying is scheduled to begin 4 hours earlier and clerks have been able to process absentee ballots since Tuesday.
