 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Election results stand after recount in Waterford High School Board balloting

  • 0

WATERFORD — After a recount Thursday, the winners of a Waterford High School Board election April 5 have been confirmed.

Nancy Klemko, WUHS School Board Candidate

Klemko

In the initial count of four candidates seeking three seats, incumbent Nancy Klemko, one of two candidates backed by the Republican Party of Racine County, was eliminated by a margin of seven votes.

In that count, Klemko received 2,044 votes, seven behind another GOP-backed candidate: Jeffrey Santaga, who received 2,051 votes. Also elected were GOP-backed incumbent Board President Michael Schoenfeld, who received 2,281 votes, and newcomer Kelly Datka who received 2,814 votes.

After a Thursday recount requested by Klemko, the difference between her and Santaga grew to 11 votes. Klemko reported to The Journal Times she finished with 2,039 votes while Santaga received 2,050.

People are also reading…

+1 
Jeffrey Santaga, Waterford High School Board, 2017 photo

Santaga
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

El Salvador gang warfare: Media law change provokes censorship fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News