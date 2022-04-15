Election results stand after recount in Waterford High School Board balloting

WATERFORD — After a recount Thursday, the winners of a Waterford High School Board election April 5 have been confirmed.
In the initial count of four candidates seeking three seats, incumbent Nancy Klemko, one of two candidates backed by the Republican Party of Racine County, was eliminated by a margin of seven votes.
In that count, Klemko received 2,044 votes, seven behind another GOP-backed candidate: Jeffrey Santaga, who received 2,051 votes. Also elected were GOP-backed incumbent Board President Michael Schoenfeld, who received 2,281 votes, and newcomer Kelly Datka who received 2,814 votes.
After a Thursday recount requested by Klemko, the difference between her and Santaga grew to 11 votes. Klemko reported to The Journal Times she finished with 2,039 votes while Santaga received 2,050.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
