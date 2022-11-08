Election Day off to a smooth start in Waterford and Burlington

Six things to know about voting and poll watchers in Wisconsin now that early voting is underway With a contentious Election Day just two weeks away and in-person early voting having begun Tuesday, the Racine County clerk is looking to ensure both voters and the municipal clerks who actually carry out elections are on the same page. Clerk Wendy Christensen distributed a memo with the title “Election Reminders and Items To Consider” to municipal clerks across the county on Monday, one day before early voting began.

No major issues have arisen on Election Day morning on the west end of Racine County, with all seeming to go smoothly in Waterford and Burlington.

Burlington City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said that, as of about 10 a.m., there were no ballots challenged by the few poll watchers who had been at Veterans Terrace so far. She anticipates more poll watchers coming to observe the process later Tuesday.

One poll watcher was in Burlington for the first two hours and then went home because it was boring, according to a poll worker.

As of about 8:30 a.m., there were no poll watchers and no issues at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St., according to poll workers.

Vos v. Steen v. Jacobsen

The most significant race on the ticket besides the statewide races in southwestern Racine County is the three-way race including two write-ins in District 63.

Only the name of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is appearing on ballots, while he is still being challenged by Adam Steen, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, and Democrat Joel Jacobsen.

At Veterans Terrace in Burlington, Ed Zyer said he voted for Steen because he felt Steen was more receptive to military and veterans issues, one of Zyer’s top priorities because Zyer said he is a disabled Vietnam veteran.

Zyer spoke with Steen at an event and said Steen “knew some things that I was talking about” regarding veterans issues.

Zyer is a registered Republican and said he does not love or hate Vos. He likes what Vos had done as a conservative but said his support for veterans issues could be better.

Burlington resident Doug Martinsen is a lifelong Republican who voted for Vos, saying he has no problems with what Vos has accomplished since joining the state Legislature in 2005.