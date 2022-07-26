Early voting underway: Here's where to cast your ballot in Racine County

Early voting in the Aug. 9 primary election is underway. In-person absentee voting kicked off Tuesday and ends Aug. 5, although some communities have their early in-person voting conclude earlier.

Several of the votes have big implications.

There’s a three-way primary for the Republican nomination to face Tony Evers in the gubernatorial election. There’s a longshot campaign from Timothy Ramthun, who has campaigned largely on overturning the 2020 election, with the neck-and-neck frontrunners being former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and millionaire businessman Tim Michels.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who represents District 63, is facing what could be his tightest race ever against challenger Adam Steen. Steen’s campaign has focused on seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, something Vos and election law experts attest is impossible despite claims to the contrary by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the Republican primary would all-but-certainly win the final election, as Democrats don’t even have a nominee in the race.

District 63 includes most of the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31, including Burlington and Union Grove and most of Mount Pleasant but not including Waterford or Caledonia.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and retired Racine police officer, is facing a challenge from Jay Stone, a hypnotherapist who has been at the heart of some of the claims that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. The district Wanggaard currently represents, Senate District 21, comprises much of rural Racine and Kenosha counties.

A three-way Republican primary for attorney general between Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, former state representative Adam Jarchow and Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller could have a significant impact on the future of abortion law enforcement and election law in Wisconsin if the winner is able to unseat incumbent Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul.

While eight names will remain on the ballot to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, it’s really a three-horse race: Milwaukee Bucks Executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, current state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

To find exactly where you are able to vote early and in-person, go to myvote.wi.gov or call your local clerk’s office.

Early voting locations include:

Burlington (city): City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.; 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Burlington (town): Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Caledonia: Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Dover: Clerk’s Office, 4110 South Beaumont Ave.; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 26-28 and Aug. 1-4, 8 a.m.-noon July 29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 5

Elmwood Park: Village Administration Office, 3131 Taylor Ave. Unit 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Mount Pleasant: Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; 8:30-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

North Bay: Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place; 1-4:30 p.m., Tuesday and Fridays

Raymond: Village Hall, 2255 76th St.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Rochester: Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Sturtevant: Village Hall, 2801 89th St.; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Union Grove: Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., July 26-Aug. 4; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 5

Waterford (town): Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Waterford (village): Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Wind Point: Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Yorkville: Learn more at villageofyorkville.com

Racine: City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Locations for City of Racine mobile election unit:

Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.; 9 a.m.-noon, July 27

Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., July 27

Anthony Lane COP House, 2437 Anthony Lane; 9 a.m.-noon, July 28

Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., July 28

Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.; 9 a.m.-noon, July 29

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.; 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday and 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., July 30

Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave.; 9 a.m.-noon, July 30

Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 1

Twins Corner Store, 1812 16th St.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 1

Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 2

Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave.; 3-6 p.m., Aug. 2

Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 3

Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 3

Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 4

Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 4

John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 5

Belle City Square, 2100 Northwestern Ave.; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 5

North Beach Park, 1501 Michigan Blvd.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 6

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 1120 Grand Ave.; 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 7