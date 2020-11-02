Early voting totals in Racine Co. already more than double 2016's early turnout

RACINE COUNTY — Across the county, the number of absentee and early voters in the election set to end Tuesday is more than double the numbers from four years ago.
During the 2016 election, countywide, 32,819 absentee ballots were issued (that includes mail-in ballots and early in-person voting) and 32,092 had been returned by the Monday before the election.
As of Monday this year, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 73,980 absentee ballots (including mail-in ballots and early in-person voting) have been requested with 68,152 having been returned in Racine County: increases of 125.4% and 112.4%, respectively.
According to the WEC’s Monday numbers, 31,875 people have voted early in-person already. That’s almost as many people who in 2016 voted both by mail and early in-person combined.
For mail-in voting so far this year, that means that 42,105 by-mail ballots had been requested, 36,277 have already been returned and 5,828 are still unreturned as of Monday morning in Racine County.
Statewide, there has been a similar large increase in early voting turnout. As of Monday morning in Wisconsin, 1,886,533 absentee ballots have been returned, a more than 60% increase over the total from four years ago.
Wisconsin’s total voting-age population this year is estimated to be 4,536,417 people, meaning the turnout rate is already 41.59%. As for registered voters along, more than 51% statewide have already cast a ballot. However, in Wisconsin it is legal to register to vote on Election Day.
Get your ballot in ASAP
It is now too late to mail your ballot in and still have it be counted, even if it’s postmarked on Election Day. To ensure your absentee vote is counted, it needs to be dropped off at your polling place or at your municipal hall by 8 p.m. Tuesday or else your vote will not count.
Absentee ballot popularity
Those massive increases in early voting have been largely attributed to COVID-19 concerns, with voters wanting to avoid lines and person-to-person contact as much as possible, in addition to large get-out-the-vote efforts from Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan groups.
Still, absentee voting has been becoming more popular regardless of the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the percentage of voters who cast their ballot before Election Day in the last six presidential elections was:
- 10.5% in 1996
- 14.0% in 2000
- 22.3% in 2004
- 33.1% in 2008
- 35.8% in 2012
- 41.3% in 2016
Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — already do nearly all of their voting by mail.
