Early voting to start March 23 in Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant

RACINE COUNTY — With the presidential primary on the April 7 ballot, municipalities across Racine County are preparing for the expected high voter turnout.
In addition to extended early voting dates, Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge has expanded early voting to satellite centers across the city on Saturdays. For high turnout elections, Coolidge said having more satellite locations improves turnout, in part by helping people who cannot get time off work to vote.
“For the larger elections, they’ve had a larger impact to get people in who have that 9-to-5 job, so they can come in and vote on Saturday,” said Coolidge.
Both the City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant have laid out their schedules for in-person absentee voting, where voters will vote in-person at a polling location, but those votes will be counted alongside absentee ballots on election day.
City of Racine
Early voting at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 23 through April 3.
The city will also have polls open on two Saturdays, March 28 and April 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at four locations: City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.; Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.; and Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Village of Mount Pleasant
Village Clerk/Treasurer Stephanie Kohlhagen in Mount Pleasant said the village will hold in-person absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 23 to April 2 at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. On April 3, voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Village of Caledonia
Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope said in-person voting would also start on March 23 and run through April 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
For other municipalities, please check their website or reach out to municipalities’ clerk for voting information.
What’s the law?
Wisconsin Election Commission Public Information Officer Reid Magney said state law mandates that the county clerk must deliver ballots for the April election to municipal clerks by the end of the day March 16. Absentee ballots that have been requested to be sent by mail must be sent out by March 17, which is three weeks before the April election.
For the August and November election ballots, the county clerk must deliver the ballots to municipal clerks 48 days before the elections, and requested absentee ballots must be sent 47 days before the election.
But it’s up to the municipalities to decide when to hold early voting hours and if they want to hold hours outside normal business hours or at locations separate from the municipal building.
A Republican-backed law had limited early voting across the state to two weeks before the election, but a U.S. federal judge blocked that law.
Who’s on the ballot
The April ballot includes the presidential primary as well as many local Racine County races and the 30-year Racine Unified School District referendum to replace many aging schools.
There will be 14 Democratic presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s April ballot, even though most candidates have ended their run and it’s largely seen as a race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Democratic candidates who will appear on the ballot are: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Sanders; investor and activist Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; spiritual leader and author Marianne Williamson; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Donald Trump will also be listed on the ballot as the sole GOP presidential candidate.