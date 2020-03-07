Early voting to start March 23 in Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant

Village of Mount Pleasant

Village Clerk/Treasurer Stephanie Kohlhagen in Mount Pleasant said the village will hold in-person absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 23 to April 2 at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. On April 3, voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Village of Caledonia

Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope said in-person voting would also start on March 23 and run through April 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

For other municipalities, please check their website or reach out to municipalities’ clerk for voting information.

What’s the law?

Wisconsin Election Commission Public Information Officer Reid Magney said state law mandates that the county clerk must deliver ballots for the April election to municipal clerks by the end of the day March 16. Absentee ballots that have been requested to be sent by mail must be sent out by March 17, which is three weeks before the April election.

For the August and November election ballots, the county clerk must deliver the ballots to municipal clerks 48 days before the elections, and requested absentee ballots must be sent 47 days before the election.