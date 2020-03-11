Early voting in Burlington starts March 23

BURLINGTON — Like other Racine County municipalities, the City of Burlington plans to hold early voting starting March 23.

City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said in-person absentee voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the final date, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In-person absentee ballots will be counted along with other absentee ballots on election day, April 7.

With the presidential primary on the April 7 ballot, municipalities across Racine County expect high voter turnout. The City of Racine, Village of Mount Pleasant and Village of Caledonia are also opening in-person absentee voting on March 23.

The April ballot includes the presidential primary, many Racine County races — including the 30-year Racine Unified School District referendum to replace many aging schools — and a Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

There will be 14 Democratic presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s April ballot, even though most candidates have ended their campaigns and it’s largely seen as a race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. President Donald Trump will be on the ballot as the sole Republican candidate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.