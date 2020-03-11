You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Early voting in Burlington starts March 23
0 comments
For April 7 election

Early voting in Burlington starts March 23

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Like other Racine County municipalities, the City of Burlington plans to hold early voting starting March 23.

City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said in-person absentee voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the final date, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.

In-person absentee ballots will be counted along with other absentee ballots on election day, April 7.

With the presidential primary on the April 7 ballot, municipalities across Racine County expect high voter turnout. The City of Racine, Village of Mount Pleasant and Village of Caledonia are also opening in-person absentee voting on March 23.

The April ballot includes the presidential primary, many Racine County races — including the 30-year Racine Unified School District referendum to replace many aging schools — and a Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

There will be 14 Democratic presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s April ballot, even though most candidates have ended their campaigns and it’s largely seen as a race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. President Donald Trump will be on the ballot as the sole Republican candidate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News