Don't expect results of the April 7 election until the 13th

MADISON — A federal judge on Friday ordered that Wisconsin officials should withhold reporting any results from Tuesday’s election until extended absentee balloting is complete April 13.

Normally, the results of an election (like the one scheduled for April 7) are reported the night of or the following day.

"This is obviously extremely fluid," Mark Schaaf, communications director for Racine County, said of the situation in an email.

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen added "the Wisconsin Elections Commission will be giving further instruction and guidance to clerks, but even that may change as other things proceed."

City of Racine Communications Director Shannon Powell said something similar, that the city is expecting to release results on the 13th, but that could change.

The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but a federal judge's order shifted that to 4 p.m. on April 13. The judge also extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. Friday.

