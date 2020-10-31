Don't expect full presidential election results Tuesday night, and maybe not for a few days after that

It’s unlikely we will know who won the presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden, on Tuesday night as we usually do.
We might not know for several days in what could be the most contentious post-Election Day period since 2000.
As NPR’s Miles Parks put it: “It’s possible — because some rules have changed, and some haven’t — that Nov. 3 could come and go without a clear answer as to who the next president will be.”
Gov. Tony Evers said in mid-October that Wisconsin’s votes are expected to be tabulated as quickly as normal — “hopefully” on Tuesday “night and maybe at the latest the very next day,” Evers said — despite the deluge of early votes. As such, state Assembly and state Senate races should be announced as quickly as normal. But that doesn’t mean every state will be as snappy.
The New York Times reported that “although many winners may quickly be evident on election night, the increase in mail voting because of the pandemic is expected to push back the release of full results in many key states.” As such, if neither Biden nor Trump has reached the minimum 270 electoral votes to be declared winner by the states that have counted enough ballots by Tuesday, a resolution could be days away.
Some states will still accept mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday but delivered later; in Washington, where fewer than half of ballots are expected to be counted on Election Day, postmarked ballots will be accepted until Nov. 23.
The state that most eyes will be on is Pennsylvania, a swing state with 20 electoral votes, double Wisconsin’s 10. Since mail-in ballots there aren’t allowed to be counted until polls close, “the overwhelming majority of ballots ... will be counted in a matter of days,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told a local newspaper there. Since voters on Election Day are expected to lean conservative, results out of Pennsylvania (and elsewhere) are initially likely to appear more pro-Trump, then start leaning closer to 50/50, or in favor of Biden, as early votes are tabulated.
Wisconsin’s vote counting also may be held up since at least 5,500 (and likely as many as 13,000) absentee ballots were misprinted — an abnormality in the margin of the ballot affecting a single timing mark that makes it impossible for electronic voting machines to read the affected ballots — in Outagamie and Calumet counties.
Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up a case that would have given the OK to clerks in those counties to manually fill in the error. As a result, those thousands of ballots all need to be remade by hand, which will take hundreds of hours of work, likely delaying the full reporting of results.
Media plans for night of mystery
“We need to prepare ourselves for a different kind of election night,” said Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, “and the word I keep using is ‘patience.’ ”
Support Local Journalism
Nearly half of those polled recently by the Pew Research Center said they intend to follow election-night returns closely. It’s easy to project this year eclipsing 2008′s record of 71.5 million people watching for results, and many will have laptops, tablets or smartphones ready for a multiscreen experience.
CBS News built a new studio, and Fox News hired the makers of the “Fortnite” video game to design flashy graphics, an illustration of the money and planning that goes in to the quadrennial event.
Live television coverage will extend into the early morning of Nov. 4 and perhaps beyond. NBC News has mapped out a schedule to stay on the air for days if necessary, said Noah Oppenheim, NBC News president.
Besides the traditional broadcast and cable news networks, there will be live-stream options from the likes of The Washington Post and others, including websites filled with graphics and raw numbers.
“There is an odd combination of anticipation and uncertainty about this election night, more than any other election night I can remember,” said David Bohrman, a television veteran who this year is producing the CBS News coverage.
What if it lands at the Supreme Court?
More than 86 million Americans have already voted in the presidential election, but President Donald Trump thinks he can count on one hand the votes that may determine the outcome.
Trump said last month of the election: “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court.”
The justices have already tackled issues involving voting in more than a half-dozen states. On Friday, the president on Twitter sharply criticized their decision involving an extended deadline for receiving mailed-in ballots in North Carolina as “CRAZY and so bad for our Country.” A similar case went in the opposite direction here, when the Supreme Court said that voters in Wisconsin the deadline to receive and count ballots would not be extended.
Trump’s disapproving comments highlight the tension between the law and politics that Chief Justice John Roberts has long said he would like to see the court avoid. Two years ago, Roberts issued a rare public rebuke of Trump for suggesting that judges are loyal to the presidents who appoint them.
Still, if the election hangs on a razor-thin number of ballots and an election-deciding case were to land in front of the justices, Trump likes his chances of getting five votes to win. Why? Because with the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, conservatives now hold six of the court’s nine seats. And Trump gave three of those conservatives their jobs.
Onlookers hear the honking horns
Jean Brosseau rocks the "VOTE" mask
Long line of pro-voting cars
EARLY VOTING NOW
Gotta register before you can vote
Racine Unified School Board Member John Heckenlively, masked up and encouraging voting
Sorry Fido, dogs can't vote
An exercise in democracy
Van Carson, the man with the megaphone
Ready to roll
Cheering for voting
Onlookers hear the honking horns
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
This article includes reporting from Jessica Gresko, David Bauderand Mark Sherman of the Associated Press, and from Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.