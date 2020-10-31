Don't expect full presidential election results Tuesday night, and maybe not for a few days after that

Some states will still accept mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday but delivered later; in Washington, where fewer than half of ballots are expected to be counted on Election Day, postmarked ballots will be accepted until Nov. 23.

The state that most eyes will be on is Pennsylvania, a swing state with 20 electoral votes, double Wisconsin’s 10. Since mail-in ballots there aren’t allowed to be counted until polls close, “the overwhelming majority of ballots ... will be counted in a matter of days,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told a local newspaper there. Since voters on Election Day are expected to lean conservative, results out of Pennsylvania (and elsewhere) are initially likely to appear more pro-Trump, then start leaning closer to 50/50, or in favor of Biden, as early votes are tabulated.

Wisconsin’s vote counting also may be held up since at least 5,500 (and likely as many as 13,000) absentee ballots were misprinted — an abnormality in the margin of the ballot affecting a single timing mark that makes it impossible for electronic voting machines to read the affected ballots — in Outagamie and Calumet counties.