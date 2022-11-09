Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races; the state treasurer’s and secretary of state’s races are still too close to call.

Ron Johnson beats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race "Unfortunately, we didn't get over the finish line this time," Barnes said in conceding the race Wednesday morning.

But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.

This disparity is the result of what Democrats and voting rights advocates have been saying is gerrymandering for more than a decade. How could a state populated roughly by 50% right-leaning voters and 50% by left-leaning voters elect a legislature that leans more than 64.6% to the right?

“Every election at the state level was decided by a few percentage points. Wisconsin is a 50-50 state. But we have heavily gerrymandered legislative maps,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

Wisconsin's Republicans have argued they simply have put candidates on the ballot that have better connected with voters in their districts, giving them the advantage over Democrats in the Legislature.

"Democrats focus mostly on Madison and Milwaukee, and ignore the rest of the state," Vos said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "It's not about the district boundaries. It's about the candidates and the message."

Three seats lost, but treating it like a win

Despite losing three currently held seats, Assembly Democrats are considering Tuesday a victory because Republicans did not secure enough seats to have a veto-proof supermajority. Had Republicans won 66 Assembly seats, they could have unilaterally passed any legislation without having to worry about whether Evers would veto it.

“We prevented a Republican supermajority in the Legislature, Wisconsin!” Neubauer tweeted at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. “Big f**king deal.” (The Journal Times censored the curse word; Neubauer spelled it out.)

Without the supermajority, Republicans and Evers will either be forced to come to more compromises in order to govern the state, or more stalemates could be on the horizon. In 2021-22, Evers set a Wisconsin gubernatorial record by vetoing more than 120 bills.

To prevent Republicans gaining a veto-proof supermajority, Neubauer said in a phone interview, “We knew it was going to be a real challenge. And we knew that was going to be our No. 1 priority for this (election) cycle, to stop Republicans from overriding the will of the people in Wisconsin.”

Definition Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating the boundaries of voting districts in order to unfairly to gain an advantage or to disadvantage opponents. The term is named after Eldridge Gerry, who had been vice president under President James Madison. When Gerry was governor of Massachusetts in the early 1800s, one of the districts he approved resembled a salamander because of how it curved through the Boston area — gerrymander thus is a portmanteau of salamander and Gerry's surname. Gerry had been a member of the Democratic-Republican Party, which no longer exists.

The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, in a statement Wednesday, said that “Under the recently adopted, highly gerrymandered legislative maps, President (Joe) Biden’s winning vote total in 2020 would have won only 35 of 99 state Assembly seats.” Biden defeated Donald Trump by 20,682 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. “Despite the fact that Republicans have rigged the system in their favor to lock in political power, the ADCC mounted a winning effort to overcome some of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation.”

The big races Democrats currently hold 38 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly seats. In January, when those elected Tuesday are sworn in, they will hold 35 seats. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she was particularly pleased to see Democrat Steve Doyle of Onalaska hold off a challenge from Republican Ryan Huebsch in western Wisconsin’s District 94, and see state Rep. Tip McGuire, who represents northern Kenosha and southern Racine, overcome more than $100,000 in Republican ad spending in just the final two weeks of the election and handily defeat Republican challenger Ed Hibsch in District 64; McGuire received nearly 57% of the vote in the district.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which analyzes voting maps nationwide, gave Wisconsin’s legislative maps the grade of an “F” last year — although there have been allegations that the head of the Princeton project, Sam Wang, has allowed his research to unduly favor Democrats.

This story may be updated as Wednesday progresses.