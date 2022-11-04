Democrat State Rep. Tip McGuire receives endorsements from sheriff, two former police chiefs

Democrat state Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenoshan whose district includes southern Racine and northern Kenosha and stretches of the villages of Somers and Mount Pleasant in between, has received multiple law enforcement endorsements from both sides of the aisle.
McGuire is being challenged for his seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 64 by Republican Ed Hibsch. Election Day is Tuesday.
• “A lot of politicians talk the talk when it comes to public safety, but Rep. Tip McGuire walks the walk. In the legislature, Tip McGuire has introduced bills to provide a $115 million investment in public safety, including money to recruit and retain police officers, money for officer wellness, and support for victims of crime. I’m proud to support Tip McGuire who has made investing in our community’s safety and fighting crime a priority in the legislature,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, a Republican.
• "As a former police chief, I appreciate the hard work that Tip McGuire puts into supporting funding for Kenosha's critical services, such as our police and fire departments. Tip McGuire is supportive in making sure Kenosha can fund our public safety departments to ensure that our community remains safe, and that our law enforcement has the tools to combat crime in our community," said former Kenosha Police Chief John Morrissey
• "Through forward-looking legislation and community-oriented policy positions, Rep. McGuire has worked to earn the trust and respect of residents throughout his district and beyond, regardless of zip code. As a result of his demonstrated track record and commitment to advancing the community policing public safety model, I am honored to extend my support to Rep. Tip McGuire in his bid for re-election," said retired Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
• “Tip McGuire is a leading voice on public safety, advocating to get communities the resources they need to fight crime,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat. “I was proud to work with Rep. McGuire on Safer Wisconsin, a comprehensive public safety plan. I look forward to continuing to work together to make our communities safer and stronger, and I’m proud to endorse his re-election campaign.”
A career in photos: Racine Police Chief Art Howell
Pre-policing days
Art Howell's nickname when he worked at McDonald's at 2100 Lathrop Avenue from 1978 to 1983 was literally "Chief," an omen for the official role he would later hold with the Racine Police Department. He's shown posing in this photo, at far-left, in his McDonald's uniform next to his sisters Sindy Howell-Stewart and Vanessa Oliver.
Submitted photo
April 1987: Investigating
Sporting a short afro typical of the times, Art Howell works with partner Dean Stanton in the early days of the Racine Police Department's gang-diversion unit.
MARK HERTZBERG, The Journal Times
October 1995: Community
Late landlord George Goodwater, right, tried to order police officers, including then-Sgt. Art Howell, left, from his property at 1111 Geneva St. during a walking tour Friday that involved trying to improve Racine's neighborhoods and housing conditions.
MARK HERTZBERG, The Journal Times
March 1998: Education
After being brought on stage, Art Howell, then public information officer with the Racine Police Department, dances with female members of the
Slick Boys rap group during a concert/presentation on March 31, 1998, at Mitchell Middle School. The group, started by three Chicago police officers, spred its anti-gang, anti-drug and anti-violence message through rap lyrics.
JIM SLOSIAREK, JMS
July 1998: Policing
There are now computers in every single police squad car, and most anyone can carry smartphones in their pockets with ease. In this photo from July 16, 1998, Art Howell (then a sergeant with the Racine Police Department) sets up the city's new outbound announcement computer system, City Watch, which was then able to make about 500 calls per hour.
JIM SLOSIAREK, JMS
February 1999
A mustachioed Art Howell is pictured here in February 1999.
MARK HERTZBERG
June 2000: Barriers broken
Art Howell, along with then Racine Police Department Lt. Steve Hurley, started a club that took children fishing with police officers. The club is now considered a precursor to the Community Oriented Policing Model the RPD has adopted. In the early 2000s, Howell was the department's highest ranking African American officer, being a lieutenant. In 2002, he became a captain.
JIM SLOSIAREK, JMS
October 2010: Investigating
Art Howell, second from left, the deputy chief of the Racine Police Department, and Lt. Carlos Lopez, second from right, were (at the time this photo was taken) the two finalists for the position of Racine Police Chief. This photo was taken during an investigation of a
homicide in the woods between Riverview Terrace and the Root River, south of the intersection of West Sixth Street and Mound Avenue.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
May 2011: Investigating
Then still a deputy chief, Art Howell, right, spoke with police investigators in the parking lot of Peg & Lou's Bar & Grill, 3113 Douglas Ave. on the morning of May 10, 2011, after a man was found dead near the bar.
Scott Anderson
April 2012: Howell sworn in
Racine Police Chief Art Howell addresses the standing-room-only crowd on April 2, 2012, after Howell, 49, was sworn in during a ceremony in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
April 2012: Howell sworn in
Racine City Clerk Janice Johnson-Martin swears in Police Chief Art Howell Monday afternoon, April 2, 2012, during the 2 p.m. roll call in the City Hall Council Chambers. Howell was 49 at the time.
Gregory Shaver
April 2012: Howell sworn in
Racine City Clerk Janice Johnson-Martin swears in Police Chief Art Howell Monday afternoon, April 2, 2012, during the 2 p.m. roll call in the City Hall Council Chambers. Howell, at the age of 49, succeeded Kurt Wahlen.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
April 2012: Howell sworn in
Racine Police Chief Art Howell laughs and he addresses the standing room crowd Monday afternoon, April 2, 2012, after Howell, 49, was sworn in as police chief of Racine during a ceremony in the City Hall Council Chambers.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
April 2012: Howell sworn in
Racine City Clerk Janice Johnson-Martin swears in Police Chief Art Howell Monday afternoon, April 2, 2012, during the 2 p.m. roll call in the City Hall Council Chambers.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
A line of chiefs
These photos of Racine's current and former police chiefs are seen on the wall of the second floor of the police station on Center Street.
ADAM ROGAN,
August 2012: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell stands with Beth David, left, and Carolyn Bonds as he delivers a speech during the National Night Out kickoff at the COP House located on Jacato Drive on Tuesday, August 7, 2012. The turning around of Jacato Drive into Anthony Lane is one of the Community Oriented Policing Model's biggest points of pride in Racine.
SCOTT ANDERSON, The Journal Times
August 2012: Education
Racine Police Chief Art Howell puts a backpack on a child as he hands out backpacks on Aug. 20, 2012, during the Back-to-School Stay-in-School Festival and backpack giveaway at Festival Park, 5 Fifth St.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
August 2014: Community
Racine native and NBA star Caron Butler dumps a bucket of ice water on Racine Police Chief Art Howell during Peacefest on Aug. 24, 2014, at Quarry Lake Park. Howell was the one of the latest to take the challenge as part of a fundraiser for the ALS Association, which would go on to inspire more than
$115 million in donations to the cause.
PETE WICKLUND, Journal Times file photo
November 2012: Tragedy
Racine Police Chief Art Howell leads a moment of silence for the
victims of an early morning fire on Linden Avenue on Nov. 8, 2012. It was one of the worst tragedies of the year, Howell's first as police chief, with three children dying in the blaze.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
November 2012: Investigating
Police chief Art Howell speaks to the media during a Thursday, November 15, 2012 press conference in the Racine County Courthouse regarding what was then an ongoing investigation into a series of sexual assaults against children committed by Alexander R. Richter, who later was
sentenced to 145 years in prison.
SCOTT ANDERSON, The Journal Times
May 2014: Policing
Racine police chief Art Howell speaks during a memorial ceremony at Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Avenue in Racine on Tuesday May 13th, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony paid tribute to all law enforcement professionals killed in the line of duty.
SCOTT ANDERSON, The Journal Times
September 2014: Community
Racine Chief of Police Art Howell hands 13-year-old Gage Watkins a set of baseball cards while sitting in the front yard of his Racine home on Thursday, September 25, 2014.
SCOTT ANDERSON, The Journal Times
March 2015: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell serves soup during the 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger Monday, March 2, 2015, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Proceeds will be donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and Racine County Food Bank. From 1997-2014, Empty Bowls has donated more than $168,000 to hunger and homeless assistance programs in Racine, with more being raised each year.
GREGORY SHAVER, The Journal Times
May 2015: Policing
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, standing left, and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, standing right, salute during the playing of taps during the annual Racine County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 11, 2015 at Hantschel Park. The name of Arthur Herman was added to the memorial the previous year, after it was discovered this year that the Racine County Sheriff's Deputy died in the line of duty on May 15, 1920, while chasing an escaped jail inmate.
In a statement to The Journal Times this week, Schmaling said of Howell: "It’s been a privilege to work alongside Chief Art Howell. The chief brought a high level of professionalism and dedication to the community, which I was able to witness firsthand over the many years we have collaborated on matters of public safety. He is leaving big shoes to fill for the incoming chief. On behalf of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, I wish Chief Howell the very best of health and happiness in his next chapter. His experience, wisdom and knowledge of the community will be greatly missed."
SCOTT ANDERSON, The Journal Times
July 2015: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell applauds Ernest and Bernice Styberg during the dedication ceremony for former Jacato Drive Community Oriented Policing House, which was renamed after community supporters Ernest and Bernice Styberg on the afternoon of, July 9, 2015, at 2437 Anthony Lane. Along with renaming the COP house, Jacato Drive was renamed Anthony Lane during the ceremony.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
March 2016: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell talks with Racine Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Lolli Haws Monday, March 7, 2016, during the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Racine County Food Bank at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@j
July 2016: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell addresses about 80 people who gathered on the night of July 13, 2016, at Monument Square to pray, sing and remember the victims of nationwide violence who died during the past several weeks, including police officers killed in Dallas the week prior. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Feldmann
October 2016: Policing
Kellon Gullifro is congratulated by Racine Police Chief Art Howell after he was promoted Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2016, during the 2 p.m. roll call in the Racine City Hall Council Chambers.
GREGORY SHAVER,
December 2016: Community
Racine Police Chief Art Howell signs a book during the 14th annual Cops ‘N Kids Holiday Book Giveaway Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2016, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
GREGORY SHAVER,
February 2017: Community
Caron Butler, retired NBA player and Racine native, gives Racine Police Chief Art Howell a hug at the re-opening of the Bray Center on Feb. 23, 2017.
Ricardo Torres
June 2017: Barriers broken
Art Howell, Racine's first African American police chief, is shown here after promoting Jessie Metoyer to be the Racine Police Department's first female lieutenant on June 7, 2017.
Jonathan Brines
August 2017: Education
Racine Police Chief Art Howell addresses RUSD staff at a pep rally at Case High School to kick off the new year on the morning of Aug. 31, 2017.
JACK ZELLWEGER, The Journal Times
August 2017: Community
Police Chief Art Howell gives a speech during the National Night Out kickoff event on Wisconsin Street on Aug. 1, 2017.
Journal Times file photo
January 2018: Tragedy
The
fatal police shooting of Donte Shannon, a black man who according to police was carrying a gun as he fled from two Racine police officers on Jan. 17, 2018, was one of the most contentious times in Police Chief Art Howell's tenure at the helm of the RPD. Howell often cited the shooting at a moment when the Racine community's trust with the Racine Police Department — long touted for its community-oriented policing model — was tested.
CHRISTINA LIEFFRING, The Journal Times
June 2019: Community
Racine Mayor Cory Mason (with scissors) and former NBA Player/Racine native Caron Butler officially open the new "Dream Court" at Roosevelt Park on Saturday. Butler helped bring the court to Racine with Nancy Lieberman Charities and the City of Racine. Kneeling in front of the ribbon is Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
RICARDO TORRES, The Journal Times
June 2019: Tragedy
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, left, talks on the phone early in the morning of June 18, 2019. Hours earlier, late in the night of June 17,
Racine Police Officer John Hetland was murdered during a robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill on Lathrop Avenue.
PETE WICKLUND, The Journal Times
June 2019: Tragedy
Racine Police Chief Art Howell speaks at a press conference on June 27, 2019, announcing the capture of a suspect in the killing of officer John Hetland on June 17. Dalquavis Ward, the suspect, was
convicted 18 months later.
RICARDO TORRES, The Journal Times
July 2019: Community
An attendee greets Racine Police Chief Art Howell, right, during the annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade in Downtown Racine on the Fourth of July 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
September 2019: Education
Racine Police Chief Art Howell high-fives a Mitchell K-8 student as she walks into school for the first day of classes on Sep. 3, 2019.
Caitlin Sievers
May 2020: Coronavirus
One of the biggest crises Art Howell faced in his nearly nine years as Racine's police chief was the COVID-19 pandemic. In this May 2020 photo, he masks up while addressing members of the media in City Hall during a press conference detailing the tenets of the City of Racine's Forward Racine order, one of the first times COVID-related guidelines were made to be less strict.
ADAM ROGAN,
June 2020: Riots
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, left, and Mayor Cory Mason, right, inspect the damage to the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House, 1146 Villa St., on the morning of June 1, 2020. Hours earlier, after a peaceful May 31 protest devolved into violence in the early hours of June 1, the COP House named after one of Howell's mentors was intentionally set ablaze and crowds in the streets prevented firefighters from getting on scene quickly.
MARK FELDMANN,
March 2021: Coronavirus
Police Chief Art Howell encourages Racine's communities of color to get vaccinated on March 22, 2021.
Dee Hölzel
March 30, 2021: Goodbye
Art Howell's father, who died in 1995, worked at Case. Howell kept a miniature Case tractor in his office to honor his dad.
ADAM ROGAN,
March 30, 2021: Goodbye
Art Howell smiles for a photo inside his office on Tuesday, his next-to-last day as the Racine's chief of police.
ADAM ROGAN,
March 30, 2021: Goodbye
A plaque that is to be hung in the lobby of the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., honors one of Art Howell's mentors: Thelma Orr, for whom one of the RPD's COP Houses is named.
ADAM ROGAN,
