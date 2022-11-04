Democrat State Rep. Tip McGuire receives endorsements from sheriff, two former police chiefs

Democrat state Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenoshan whose district includes southern Racine and northern Kenosha and stretches of the villages of Somers and Mount Pleasant in between, has received multiple law enforcement endorsements from both sides of the aisle.

McGuire is being challenged for his seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 64 by Republican Ed Hibsch. Election Day is Tuesday.

• “A lot of politicians talk the talk when it comes to public safety, but Rep. Tip McGuire walks the walk. In the legislature, Tip McGuire has introduced bills to provide a $115 million investment in public safety, including money to recruit and retain police officers, money for officer wellness, and support for victims of crime. I’m proud to support Tip McGuire who has made investing in our community’s safety and fighting crime a priority in the legislature,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, a Republican.

• "As a former police chief, I appreciate the hard work that Tip McGuire puts into supporting funding for Kenosha's critical services, such as our police and fire departments. Tip McGuire is supportive in making sure Kenosha can fund our public safety departments to ensure that our community remains safe, and that our law enforcement has the tools to combat crime in our community," said former Kenosha Police Chief John Morrissey

• "Through forward-looking legislation and community-oriented policy positions, Rep. McGuire has worked to earn the trust and respect of residents throughout his district and beyond, regardless of zip code. As a result of his demonstrated track record and commitment to advancing the community policing public safety model, I am honored to extend my support to Rep. Tip McGuire in his bid for re-election," said retired Racine Police Chief Art Howell.

• “Tip McGuire is a leading voice on public safety, advocating to get communities the resources they need to fight crime,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat. “I was proud to work with Rep. McGuire on Safer Wisconsin, a comprehensive public safety plan. I look forward to continuing to work together to make our communities safer and stronger, and I’m proud to endorse his re-election campaign.”