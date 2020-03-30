Democrat leaders don't want to postpone or cancel the DNC, but it's still a strong possibility

MILWAUKEE — Democrats are playing wait-and-see with this summer’s planned Democratic National Convention.
It’s supposed to begin July 13 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. Tens of thousands of people from across the country are expected to attend. Almost 5,000 of them would be delegates, casting the final ballots for either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — the Democratic front-runners seeking to challenge President Donald Trump, a Republican.
The final tens of thousands will be media members, party members, left-leaning supporters, possibly some protesters and a smattering of others interested in the country’s rather complicated electoral process.
Meg Andrietsch, chair of the Racine County Democratic Party and secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, told The Journal Times last week that “we are looking at options and waiting for the DNC (Democratic National Committee) to make decisions” regarding postponement or changed plans for the convention.
Similar messages have come from the top of the party.
“As we navigate the unprecedented challenge of responding to the coronavirus, we’re exploring a range of contingency options to ensure we can deliver a successful convention without unnecessary risk to public health,” Katie Peters, top spokeswoman for the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement earlier this week.
When asked if he thinks the convention should be canceled, state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said: “It’s too early to make that call … clearly, public health should be the No. 1 concern.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, agreed. She said that the party should try to make a decision after it becomes clear how effective Wisconsin’s current four-week plan to contain COVID-19 has been.
