Dem leader to Vos: Why didn’t you try firing Gableman earlier?

RACINE — If Michael Gableman is now an “embarrassment to the state” and may soon be fired, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday, Democrats and other progressives are wondering why he wasn’t fired months ago.

Vos told WISN-TV (Channel 12) that Gableman was able to set his own agenda in the probe looking into allegations of “irregularities” in the 2020 election, but with two directives:

1. Don’t get political.

2. Don’t use your new clout to make media appearances.

What Vos said Robin Vos told WISN-TV (Channel 12) after declaring victory Tuesday night regarding Gableman: “I hired him on recommendations, thinking we were going to have someone who was a good, articulate, independent voice. It was very clear in all of our discussions that he had a budget that he set for himself. We didn't say: don't go here or don't go there. He set his own parameters. Then we asked (of Gableman) two simple things — don’t get involved in politics, and please try to make sure you focus on the investigation, not being on TV. He couldn’t help himself but to try to inject his own opinions into this race.”

Vos later told WDJT-TV (CBS 58) that Gableman “did a really good job of” of avoiding that partisanship until February. However, those apparent directives have been violated repeatedly since Gableman was hired to probe the 2020 presidential election, long before February. It was not until May that Vos shut down the investigative portion of the Office of Special Counsel, solely directed by Gableman, with the office remaining open only so long as it is involved in litigation.

It was not until Tuesday that Vos publicly spoke about Gableman breaking the apparent rules he was given by his employer; prior to Tuesday, neither Gableman nor Vos had said anything about these rules, leaving them unknown to the public.

“While I agree with Vos that Gableman has been an embarrassment, he (Gableman) has also been incredibly dangerous for over a year since he was hired for this position. And, frankly, I believe that Speaker Vos thought he could control this narrative, but he cannot. He elevated Gableman’s profile and allowed him to spread falsehoods in Wisconsin and beyond for over a year,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a phone interview Thursday.

Neubauer added that Vos may have himself to blame for nearly being unseated by Adam Steen in a Republican primary that concluded Tuesday, with Vos winning by less than 300 votes. Steen, a Republican challenger who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, was endorsed by both Gableman and Trump.

“Many of us were surprised by what happened and how close Adam Steen came in that primary. And what it says again is there are a significant number of people in this state who have been led to believe things that are not true about the 2020 election,” Neubauer said.

In a pair of tweets Monday, Daniel Shafer — a Milwaukee-based independent columnist — said “Robin Vos has only himself to blame. For all of this. He called a meeting questioning the election results, he elevated (state Rep. Janel) Brandtjen after she said 2020 should be overturned, he hired Gableman. It was all reckless and short-sighted and insulting, and he owns all of it. He just kept giving cookies to mice, never anticipating that they might be coming back for a glass of milk.”

Neubauer called on Vos and other state leaders to say that the 2020 election was fairly won in order to counteract rising conspiracy theories.

“Of course now we have a significant number of people who believe what Gableman has said, and who will continue to demand decertification … So, at this point, we need people in positions of leadership to be very clear that the 2020 election was secure and it was fair,” she said. “Vos needs to counter the narrative that he has allowed Gableman to spread for the last year…

“Really I do think the only way we will be able to move forward is if people in positions of power take responsibility for that and recognize that they need to be clear about this reality. Because, the people of Robin Vos’ district were made to believe these falsehoods by someone in a position of significant power — who is Michael Gableman. People are not going to recognize or acknowledge that the election was a fair election if they continue to see people in positions of power spreading these falsehoods.”

Asked if Vos believes the 2020 election was “secure” and “fair,” Angela Joyce, spokeswoman for Vos’ office, said in an email: “The far-right say it was fraudulent and demand decertification, and the far-left, like Rep. Neubauer here, think there was absolutely nothing wrong because they got the candidate they wanted. Various audits, including the gold standard Legislative Audit Bureau, have all given recommendations based off the 2020 election on how we can improve our future elections. The speaker stands by his previous statements that there were issues with the 2020 election, but we must look forward on how to address those issues, not focus on the past.”

Vos has said multiple times in the past year that he believes there was some fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but he has never supported decertification. In September 2020, prior to Election Day two months later, he advocated for drop boxes as a safe and legal way to vote. The state Supreme Court ruled last month that drop boxes are not legal in Wisconsin, which supporters of decertification asserted should be grounds to undo the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Repeatedly, to reporters and in public appearances, Vos has affirmed that “Joe Biden is the president” and that the public — including Republicans — should move on from 2020. He said after declaring victory Tuesday that he is “looking forward” to passing election reforms, and not “looking backward” like Steen, Gableman and Trump have been.

Asked for comment on this story and to reply to criticisms raised by Neubauer, Vos said in a statement: “In a meeting with our leadership team in the spring, we directed (Gableman) to refrain from attending political events. He agreed to that and then went back on his word.”

Vos said Tuesday that, during a scheduled meeting of the Republican Assembly caucus Aug. 16, there will be a discussion of whether Gableman will be fired. Since May, Gableman has been paid $5,500 per month by the state, down from the $11,000 per month he was paid through the first 10 months of the probe.

Gableman’s partisan appearances

Gableman traveled to South Dakota for a conspiracy-laden “Cyber Symposium” in August 2021 organized by “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell, who has been at the center of baseless attempts to return Donald Trump to the White House.

The former state Supreme Court justice gave a talk at a Chippewa County GOP meeting in December. For that travel, he filed an expense report, indicating he expected taxpayers to pick up the tab.

Gableman was announced to be featured at a pair of events on March 25 and 26 in Utah, including one that would feature a former Colorado county clerk indicted on felony charges by a grand jury for election tampering. Reports indicated Gableman planned to speak in support of efforts to decertify the 2020 election.

In early March, he was interviewed by the right-wing outlet The Gateway Pundit alongside others who have sought to overturn the 2020 election, including Minnesota attorney Erick Kaardal. During that appearance, he called on the public to “take back” control of elections from “the 5%” of elections officials he believes are partisan actors; Gableman laughed in agreement when Kaardal encouraged members of the public to “take the red pill,” a reference to the 1999 science-fiction film “The Matrix” and come to believe that the government and public schools are working against the public “to take away the choices we should have.”

In a March 7 appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gableman and Carlson shared multiple inaccuracies about nursing home voting and election bribery.

On April 5, Gableman traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for a Trump-hosted event furthering claims the 2020 election was “rigged” in Joe Biden’s favor.

In an appearance on the “Regular Joe Show” — a nationally syndicated talk show that broadcasts from Green Bay’s WTAQ-AM that brands itself as "your home for consistent conservatism without apology!" — in April, Gableman ridiculed the clothing choices of a female election official he doesn’t like but complimented a female politician he supports.

In May, he spoke at an “election integrity” event hosted by the Republican National Committee in Michigan — again using taxpayer dollars, indicating Gableman believed the travel was part of the official work he was hired by the Assembly to do.

On Friday, Gableman led a prayer at a Trump rally in Waukesha — although by this time it had become clear that Gableman and Vos had experienced a falling out, as Gableman was supporting Adam Steen, who was challenging Vos in a vitriolic Republican primary for District 63 that Vos narrowly won.

Some of these partisan actions taken by Gableman throughout his time contracted by the state were highlighted in a Twitter thread from Neubauer on Wednesday, in which she raised the question “If Speaker Vos didn’t want Gableman to get involved in politics, why didn’t he fire him when” any of these prior political actions were taken, not wait until Gableman fully turned on the man who hired him.