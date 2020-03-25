David Cooke looks to retain District 5 County Board seat in race with Jody Spencer

RACINE COUNTY — In a Feb. 18 primary for County Board District 5, challenger Jody Spencer received more than double the amount of votes of the incumbent, Racine County Board Vice Chairman David Cooke.
Spencer, a retired USPS letter carrier and labor activist, is looking to carry that momentum to a victory in the April 7 election.
Cooke, a business manager at Alloy Welding Inc. in Franksville, is looking to retain his seat after 10 years as a supervisor.
District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club.
Coaunty Board supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.
What ideas, skills and/or mindsets would you bring to the Racine County Board that most other supervisors do not have?
COOKE: With every election, the County Board goes through a reorganization meeting. This is where the board elects its leadership for the new term. After the last election, I received 18 of a possible 21 votes for vice chair. My peers elected me because of my business sense and financial background. I've gained the trust of the board because, as a business manager, I know what questions need to be asked and how to make the difficult decisions. If re-elected I will continue to provide the leadership my peers expect and that you deserve.
SPENCER: I've delivered mail in this district for over 30 years, so already many people know they can trust me. I have strong leadership and communication skills from the many years I served the National Association of Letter Carriers. Though I've retired from the Postal Service, my work continues for non-discriminatory treatment and protections for working people. I have earned respect and have the time and energy to be actively involved in the 5th District. I plan to represent fairly and make an impact. My voice on the board will bring perspectives that will benefit the entire Racine County community.
If you could make one change in the county, what would it be and why?
COOKE: If I could change one thing it would be the quality of the parks in Racine County. For too long our parks have been neglected. I started two years ago requesting funds to restore Quarry Lake park to what it was when I was younger — clean and safe. To date we have cleaned the water, replaced the beach, restored the fishing pier, repaired the parking lot and replaced the lights. If re-elected I will work to continue the improvements to Quarry Lake park as well as other parks in Racine county.
SPENCER: County decisions affect our lives, yet many aren't aware who their county supervisor is. Change starts with accountability. Increased public input makes a difference in holding the board accountable for its actions. Each district has over 9,000 residents. Each resident can contact their supervisor and feel represented with their concerns addressed. I'll be available, bring about increasing community involvement and will encourage people to attend county meetings to express their concerns. I'll make tough decisions that serve people, not myself or special interests. The honor to serve and the opportunity to make Racine better won't be taken for granted after I'm elected.
