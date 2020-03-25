David Cooke looks to retain District 5 County Board seat in race with Jody Spencer

COOKE: With every election, the County Board goes through a reorganization meeting. This is where the board elects its leadership for the new term. After the last election, I received 18 of a possible 21 votes for vice chair. My peers elected me because of my business sense and financial background. I've gained the trust of the board because, as a business manager, I know what questions need to be asked and how to make the difficult decisions. If re-elected I will continue to provide the leadership my peers expect and that you deserve.

SPENCER: I've delivered mail in this district for over 30 years, so already many people know they can trust me. I have strong leadership and communication skills from the many years I served the National Association of Letter Carriers. Though I've retired from the Postal Service, my work continues for non-discriminatory treatment and protections for working people. I have earned respect and have the time and energy to be actively involved in the 5th District. I plan to represent fairly and make an impact. My voice on the board will bring perspectives that will benefit the entire Racine County community.

If you could make one change in the county, what would it be and why?