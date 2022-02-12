Crowded Burlington School Board election field could lead to 2 veteran board members being unseated

BURLINGTON — After a tumultuous couple of years, the Burlington Area School District has two school board seats up for election and six candidates from which voters can choose.

Incumbents Kevin Bird and Barry Schmaling are seeking re-election, while Mario Denoto, Tabitha Herbst, Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller Sr. are all first-time candidates seeking their seats.

The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 15, with early voting already underway. Voters will select their top two candidates, and the four candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election in April.

Each of the BASD school board candidates was asked a set of questions, with one answer appearing in today’s Journal Times and the other appearing in a longer version of this story at JournalTimes.com.

Issues of racism and equity have been prevalent for BASD in recent years. What do you believe is the best way forward for the district?

BIRD: The best way to move forward is continue to communicate with all parties involved and continue to publish and make available our board meetings. I believe at the core of education is reading, writing and arithmetic, but certain history and social studies, public speaking are important for rounding off the education. It is my belief, in education, all perspectives need to be equally presented to facilitate conversation. We are in a changing world and we have to keep are eyes and ears open, but not to allow mainstream media fog our minds.

DENOTO: It’s very simple, teach all students of any race, gender or religion the basics of education; reading, writing and arithmetic. All students should be treated equally. People outside of our district should not dictate or influence our curriculum. Teachers need to teach and should be expected to address and rectify any racial inequities in their classrooms. Discipline fairly and teach respect for others. The School Board should never lose this focus.

HERBST: A lot of negative attention about racism and equity has been brought to BASD the last couple of years from far left and right activist and agitators, which took our focus of what’s important which is the education of our children. The school district just had their first Community District meeting on February 2nd at Karcher Middle School. Administration, teachers, students, parents and community members were invited to come together to address these issues and I feel this is the best way forward for Burlington. My biggest concern for the district is teacher and aid retention. They are overstretched, so I want to make sure they are supported, and they have the resources they need to do their jobs. The most important factor in our children’s education is consistency and I want to ensure we have that for them.

MELBY: I believe any act or report of bullying or harassment must be investigated immediately according to policy. Discipline should be administered on an individual basis in cooperation with the student’s parent(s) based on the findings of the investigation. Each report should be shared with administration and board members to aid in accountability. When looking at “equity,” again, each student has individual needs. Student struggles aren’t always simply due to race, disability, economic status or gender. We can’t simply ensure that no student fails, but rather it’s essential to give every student the tools to succeed.

MUELLER: Prevalent defined according to Dictionary.com is: widespread, in general use or acceptance. Given this definition, it is insulting to district administration, teachers, parents, students, and the community at large to suggest that issues of racism and equity have been prevalent in BASD. All in our community are steadfast in their denunciation of racism, and adamantly support equal opportunity for each student. Programs such as Karcher Kupboard that help students in need are indicative of the quality of character of our town’s residents, not a couple of serious, yet isolated incidents. My focus is on positively impacting students, not newspaper narratives.

SCHMALING: Issues of racism and equity have been present in schools around the nation for too long. While BASD has had their issues sensationalized by traditional and social media for profit and personal gains, the issues are not unique to BASD. I reject the notion that ‘the entire city’ is racist; however, I also do not minimize or marginalize the despicable behaviors some of our citizens have dealt with at the hands of some residents. This space and format does not allow justice to the topic of educating all students regardless of race, nationality, ability, or home life.

Why are you running for school board?

BIRD: I am running because I believe we have a great district and more can be done to make it better. Secondly, I have a family history of education, my mother was teacher, my grandpa and uncle served on a school board in Paddock Lake for 50+ years combined, it was rewarding for them personally and were able to make a difference, and I have a different perspective than others being on the board with a construction finance background. I am firm believer that our district is finding ways to making every child college and career ready. We have a diverse education system with Construction career academy, the Hero program, the partnership with Gateway and other universities, we have, shop classes, we have very good agriculture program as well as excellent extra-curricular activities. I feel as a citizen I have played a role and helping these other areas become successful.

DENOTO: My son, who is African American, was given a survey to fill out about ‘micro aggression” (racial discrimination) along with other students. That survey and additional outside influence led to some students teasing him on racial grounds after years at BASD with no issues. I subsequently attended a school board meeting and witnessed first the chaos between the outside influencers and the confusion it causes which inspired me to be part of the solution.

HERBST: I am running for the Burlington Area School Board because I know that we can do better for our children and for our city. As a parent of a child in the school district and active member within the community, I want to ensure that our schools are a main draw for Burlington. I believe our students, families and teachers are the best voices for the needs and wants when it comes to education in Burlington. We must listen and incorporate the input of teachers, families and community members when designing district policies. This means holding district leadership accountable for the policies that are made. Building lasting solutions should be our focus and utilizing our own local experts should be the plan. We must support our teachers so that they can do their best work with our children every single day.

MELBY: I am a father of four, ages 13-19, and I hope to re-instill confidence in our public schools, not only for my family, but for every family who calls Burlington home. As a BHS graduate myself, I have experienced firsthand the excellence that BASD can offer. In recent years though, I’ve seen some troubling trends and I can’t stand by and do nothing. I want to give back to this great community and help get our focus back on educating our students.

MUELLER: I am running to ensure our community is unified in its mission of giving our students a best in class education. I have made a career out of bringing groups with differing and often times competing interests together in order to bridge gaps and create solutions that are in the best interests of the organization I am a part of. I will use the skills I have attained to do the same for Burlington Area School District. Our children deserve a great education, I will work with parents, administration, and teachers to ensure our children get the best education.

SCHMALING: As the spouse of a special education teacher in the district (18 years) and a proud parent of two children who are in or have attended BASD, I have seen firsthand the passion our educators and administration have for helping students succeed. My service on the board is how I give back to our great community and support education for ALL our students. I believe in the power of public education to provide the number one avenue for success in an adult life. I wish to continue supporting our path to educational excellence and local control of our schools.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

BIRD: Because I am the best candidate.

DENOTO: I have more than 33 years experience as a successful local businessman and involved in numerous community activities and committees. I have the knowledge, skill and wisdom to get the results needed for our children, their parents and BASD. Too many students are leaving our school unprepared, their ACT scores are way too low. We can change this now with involved parents and a School Board representing their goals.

HERBST: Voters should pick me because I am not a politician, I am not an activist, I am just a mom that wants the best education for their child. I will not cave to outside pressures, and I will make decisions on what I believe is the best for Burlington. I will listen to all community members with an open mind. I will be an involved school board members that attends not just board meetings but other community events and school programs.

MELBY: I will bring my voice to the board. I will always be respectful and polite, but I will not be afraid to speak up and ask questions or challenge something I feel isn’t right. I will advocate for curriculum transparency, parents’ rights, and support for special needs programs. I will also advocate for a renewed focus on reading, writing, math and basic life skills. I will reject social agendas that threaten the quality of education. I will always respond to an email and I will never say, “You elected me, now leave me alone and let me do my job.”

MUELLER: I will work tirelessly with parents, administrators, and teachers to ensure that our students get an education that will put them ahead of their peers globally. As mentioned before, I have had a successful career in bridging divides between various groups to create outcomes that are in the best interests of the organization I serve. I will bring this same mentality to the school board, working to unify all stakeholders in our district behind the core mission of ensuring our children receive a best in class education, making our district a district of choice.

SCHMALING: I have been involved with the work of the board for over 10 years; 7 as a member, 1 as a citizen representative, and several attending meetings before that. My hard work is not completed. There is a movement afoot to disrupt the public education system and sow chaos in communities. These efforts fuel the flames of fear with half-truths and deceptions. Burlington Schools should be driven by Burlington — not by outside agendas from social media and political parties. Burlington deserves integrity, experience, and honesty in their representation. We may not always agree, but I won't mislead to win.

Kevin Bird AGE: 53 MUNICIPALITY: Burlington PAST OFFICE HELD: I believe this would be my 4th term. I served two terms, then did not run, then was appointed when Jim Bosman resigned. OCCUPATION: 26 years Chief Financial Officer at The Wanasek Corp HIGHEST EDUCATION RECIEVED: Bachelor of Science Business with emphasis on accounting and finance, UW Parkside CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: BASD School Board Member, Past President of Burlington Rotary and Burlington Wrestling Club, Past Vice President of Burlington Chamber, and Burlington Chocolatefest, Former City of Burlington Planning Commission member, Founding member

