County Board vice chairman challenged for District 5 supervisor seat

Three people have thrown their hats into the ring to represent District 5 on the Racine County Board.
Incumbent David Cooke of Racine, who currently serves as the board’s vice chairman and works as a business manager at a Franksville-based metal fabricator, plans to defend his seat against two challengers, both of whom are attempting to enter elected politics for the first time.
His challengers are Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, and Jody Spencer, a retired United States Postal Service letter carrier and local labor activist.
District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club.
Supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.
A primary election to narrow the field from three candidates down to two is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?
COOKE: Workforce. With industry returning to Racine County, a ready workforce will be critical. We will need to continue to work with Racine Unified School District, the Union Grove High School District, Gateway (Technical College) and the trades to ready our citizens to fill the jobs that are coming. These jobs will bring more living wages to the county.
Parks. Our parks have been neglected for too long. I will continue to to work to restore our parks as I have at Quarry Lake Park. In a partnership with the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and Friends of Quarry Lake Park, the quarry is being restored to a destination place for all ages once again.
DeHAHN: Planning of intelligent and thoughtful residential developments. This will support current and future populations: Better designs of neighborhoods, subdivisions and restructuring of current ones if possible.
Attracting, educating and training workers for Racine. This would mean being current in technology methods of training as well as working with schools to make sure the future is being met, while attracting larger corporations to our community, and growing and respecting those already here ... So much to work on. And some of that is educating those that do not have the right skills to get better paying jobs.
SPENCER: The County Board has little representation for workers, and I feel that voice is needed. But also, funding for vital services was cut from this budget, including $25,000 for homeless veterans through Veterans’ Outreach and $10,000 to the youth shelter Safe Haven of Racine. Shortly after cutting $165,000 to non-profits, the county supervisors voted on a proposal to discontinue their county health care plan. Sadly, that vote failed due to self-serving decisions. Only 11 of our 21 part-time supervisors even qualify for that plan, yet it stays in place. Funding could have been re-appropriated to many necessary services.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
COOKE:
As a 54-year resident of Racine County and a 37-year resident of District 5, I understand what our community has gone through and what it needs going forward. I will strive to keep legacy companies here while attracting new companies that can provide family-supporting wages. I will work to continue to improve and restore our parks, like the restoration currently underway at Quarry Lake Park, making them safe and clean for our families once again.
DeHAHN:
I have worked in the factories. And working as a construction-electrician, I have working knowledge of how buildings come to be from the ground up. I have volunteered my time in the community to make it better in many ways. Working on community projects, like Kids Connection, YWCA Riverbend Nature Center. Working with people to improve their situations. I believe we need to look at our community as a family. We all have different beliefs, desires, hopes and dreams. I believe I can work well with others to bring a brighter future to Racine County.
SPENCER: Community-minded and eager to serve, I want to make Racine County a better place for everyone. I'm currently the Wisconsin State Association of Letter Carrier's Board Chair and Racine County AFL-CIO's vice president. For most of my 32-year career I served on my local's Executive Board. I've had intensive leadership training similar to Leadership Racine. Knowing how to work together to solve problems, I'll bring an objective and reasonable voice to the Racine County Board. A lifelong Racine resident, we raised our family in the 5th District and plan to stay here through retirement.