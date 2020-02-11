County Board vice chairman challenged for District 5 supervisor seat

What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?

COOKE: Workforce. With industry returning to Racine County, a ready workforce will be critical. We will need to continue to work with Racine Unified School District, the Union Grove High School District, Gateway (Technical College) and the trades to ready our citizens to fill the jobs that are coming. These jobs will bring more living wages to the county.

Parks. Our parks have been neglected for too long. I will continue to to work to restore our parks as I have at Quarry Lake Park. In a partnership with the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and Friends of Quarry Lake Park, the quarry is being restored to a destination place for all ages once again.

DeHAHN: Planning of intelligent and thoughtful residential developments. This will support current and future populations: Better designs of neighborhoods, subdivisions and restructuring of current ones if possible.